Lions Safety Proves Tight Bond in Secondary With Jerry Jacobs Tweet

The Detroit Lions are building a cohesive culture with their football team, and no situation has better displayed that than what has played out with cornerback Jerry Jacobs.

Detroit’s top young cornerback was lost for the season last week with a devastating ACL injury, but not a single player in the team’s secondary has forgotten about Jacobs. In fact, after Detroit’s major win in Week 15, the team took time out to give Jacobs some love even though he didn’t play a down in the game.

Detroit safety Will Harris was pressed into duty in the game at cornerback and ended up playing a big role for the Lions, helping to shut down an elite Arizona offense. Harris played out of position in part due to Jacobs’ injury, and was there to give his teammate the love after the game on Twitter. As Harris tweeted, Jacobs wasn’t far from the thoughts of his teammates on Sunday.

Everything I do is for my brothers, but today especially for my lil bro @_luhjerry miss you out there dawg #seatbelt — Will Harris (@Jamahl) December 19, 2021

“Everything I do is for my brothers, but today especially for my lil bro Jerry Jacobs. Miss you out there dawg,” Harris tweeted.

It is certainly special to see players playing not only for themselves and the fans, but for their own teammates as well. That shows the kind of special culture Dan Campbell is building in the Motor City.

Jacobs Celebrated Lions Big Win With Tweet

It wasn’t only the Detroit players and fans that were downright jacked to be able to win the game, but Jacobs himself. Though he didn’t get to play in the game and had to watch from home, it was not a shock to see Jacobs had plenty to say about the game and cheered on his teammates at nearly every turn.

Great Team Win!!!! Letssss Goooooo 💙💙💙#OnePride — Jerry Jacobs (@_luhjerry) December 19, 2021

“Great Team Win!!!! Letssss Goooooo,” Jacobs wrote, while including some blue hearts and the hashtag One Pride.

It’s certainly special to see the Lions players staying with their teammates even though they are not playing in the game while hurt. That shows a great commitment to the team.

Craig Reynolds: Lions Locker Room ‘Brotherhood’

Perhaps no player embodies the hard working culture the Lions are trying to build more than running back Craig Reynolds. No matter what comes, Reynolds has been solid for the Lions and has shown to be the type of player the team will want to build around for the future moving forward.

Already, Reynolds sees the Lions as a team that is building things the right way and is shaping up to have a tight locker room. In fact, as he said to the media after the game on December 19, it is the tightest locker room that he has been a part of in his short time in the NFL.

“It’s definitely a brotherhood in the locker room. I said last week I love this team. I’ve been on other teams before but this is the most tight-knit group. We all play for each other man,” Reynolds told the media. “We go out there, we work every day at practice, we hold each other accountable. We don’t care abut the record, we don’t care about the week before. We’re just trying to attack every day, move on to the next week and control what we can.”

Perhaps there was no greater display of this brotherhood Reynolds is talking about than the way the defensive back room went out and played hard for Jacobs. Their tribute to him was not only in the form of tweets, but in the way they shut down a great offense and played a leading role for the team.

