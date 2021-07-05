Important Defender Revealed Lions’ Top X-Factor for 2021

The Detroit Lions have work to do in 2021 if they want to have a respectable season much less contend, and for those things to happen, some players are going to have to step up perhaps unexpectedly.

While so much of the focus always tends to be on the players who are a major factor, how about ones who’s play might quietly be the difference for the team in the end? Recently, Pro Football Focus looked at breaking down NFL rosters and provided an x-factor for every team this coming season

As part of this rating, writer Ben Linsey placed the team in 31st position which was second-worst in the league, but also called out Okudah as a potential x-factor for the team that could turn things around.

He wrote:

“Jeff Okudah was supposed to be one of the prospects in last year’s draft class who was too good to fail. The size, athletic traits and production were all near-ideal coming out of Ohio State. Yet Okudah struggled as a rookie. His 2.3 yards allowed per coverage snap were the most of any qualifying cornerback in the NFL last season, and he had issues through injuries and Matt Patricia’s defensive scheme en route to a 30.9 coverage grade. The talent is still there. The Lions are just hoping it starts to show in 2021.”

If Okudah rounded into form, it might be a situation not unlike what Detroit saw play out with Darius Slay a few years back. After struggling as a rookie, Slay came into his own the next few seasons and developed enough to help the Lions defense become solid. That’s the hope here for Okudah as he tries to rejuvenate his own career early on.

Okudah’s Rookie Stats

The rookie season wasn’t phenomenal statistically for Okudah, who only put up 47 tackles, 2 passes defended and 1 interception in 2020. The cornerback fought injury most of his rookie season and was never completely right, and also may have never felt comfortable with the coaching he was being given by Matt Patricia and company. As a result, Okudah struggled as a rookie and was often picked on by the opposition leading to some rough days on the field like he experienced early in the season in Green Bay. The stats didn’t show a player primed to make a huge impact, but it’s more than possible that Okudah can turn this around quickly this season and have a much better showing. If he could be around 80 tackles and have closer to 5 interceptions in 2021, that would have to be seen as some huge strides forward and a major positive.

Why Okudah Can Improve in 2021 for Lions

If there’s one thing that can be said, it’s Okudah has wasted no time getting back into lab trying to improve quickly from the frustration of last season. Entering the 2020 draft, Okudah was described as a football junkie by his Ohio State coaches Okudah isn’t likely to burn the tape from his rookie debut season on the field, but rather use it to improve and study it intently to find out what he can do better. It’s likely he will be even more frustrated by his debut this season than the angriest fans will be.

Last offseason, Okudah was said to already be studying wideouts he will match wits with routinely such as Davante Adams. Naturally, Adams burned him this past season, but Okudah was learning on the job, so the reality was things would always get worse before they got better. In time, as Okudah gains more confidence and understands the league more, some modest strides could be expected to be made. Coaching could also help him accomplish this faster.

The significant bet is Okudah will improve greatly in time following what was a rough debut in 2021, and many even see that as being something to watch for next year in terms of him becoming a true x-factor for the team’s success.

