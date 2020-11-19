Draymond Green & Lakers Stars LeBron James, Anthony Davis Are Teammates

NBA free agency isn’t the only way NBA All-Stars are forming basketball super teams.

LeBron James, Anthony Davis and Draymond Green are NOW teammates! Yes! They’re investors in the new Tequila Lobos 1707 & the Mexican tequila launched in the US today & backed by Maverick Carter & Main Street Advisors’ (MSA). Klutch Sports’ Rich Paul is also an investor. pic.twitter.com/ldzo9pw9kb — 👑📍Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson, M.A. (@ScoopB) November 18, 2020

Los Angeles Lakers teammates, Anthony Davis and LeBron James are joining forces with Golden State Warriors star, Draymond Green in the alcoholic beverage industry.

On Wednesday, it was announced that independent spirits brand, Lobos 1707, launched their full tequila and mezcal trademark in Mexico and that it was backed by LeBron James and business partner Maverick Carter. Klutch agent, Rich Rich Paul is a shareholder in the company as well.

“I knew the first time I tasted Lobos 1707 Tequila that it was special,” LeBron James said in a released statement.

“When I learned more about the brand story and leadership team, I knew I wanted to be a part of it. Lobos 1707 is about celebrating the strength of the group and bringing people together. It’s about shared passion and values. I love sipping tequila with my friends, and we want a brand that speaks to us.”

A four-time NBA Champion and reigning NBA Finals MVP, James’ investment portfolio is quite diverse.

The Akron, Ohio native is a minority owner of Liverpool football club in England, Blaze Pizza and SpringHill Entertainment and Uninterrupted.

In 67 regular season games played this season, the former No. 1 overall pick in the 2003 NBA Draft averaged 25.3 points, 7.8 rebounds, 10.2 assists and 1.2 steals per contest for the purple and gold.

The Lakers finished their season in first place in the NBA’s Western Conference and finished with an overall record of 52-19.

Last month, James joined Davis, Dwight Howard, JR Smith and Rajon Rondo in winning the Lakers’ 17th NBA Championship; tying the Boston Cetics for most championships in NBA history.

Guided by head coach, Frank Vogel and assistant coaches, Phil Handy and Jason Kidd, the Lakers beat the Jimmy Butler-led Miami Heat in six games.

During the NBA’s regular season, Anthony Davis averaged 26.1 points, 9.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 1.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per contest.

AD was a key part of the Lakers’ Championship run and the Lakers superstar will test the free agency market after declining his $28.7 million player option to become an unrestricted free agent.

A three-time NBA Champion as a member of the Steph Curry, Klay Thompson-led Golden State Warriors, Draymond Green has career averages of 9.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, five assists, 1.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per contest.

To celebrate the launch of the new brand, Lobos 1707 will release multiple bottles in early 2021: Lobos 1707 Tequila, Extra Añejo, Lobos 1707 Tequila, Reposado, Lobos 1707 Tequila, Joven and Lobos 1707 Mezcal Artesanal.