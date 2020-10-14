Eagles Power Struggle: GM Has ‘Voice’ on Actives, Overrides Doug Pederson

It’s one thing to blame poor personnel decisions on Eagles GM Howie Roseman. That is his job after all, to evaluate talent, execute trades, negotiate contracts and scout players. But how about deciding which guys are active on game days? A new report suggests Roseman has been meddling.

According to The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane, Roseman has a voice when it comes to deciding which players get elevated on Sunday. He made it sound like it was the GM’s fault — and not head coach Doug Pederson — on why guys like Greg Ward and Travis Fulgham had to wait so long for opportunities.

“I know that Howie is a voice when it comes to actives (on gameday),” McLane said. “I don’t know how much of a voice, but Howie is definitely a factor when it comes to that decision.”

If true, this paints a bizarre picture of a dysfunctional football organization where the front office overrides the head coach, to the point of being detrimental to player development. (h/t to Chris Infante).

You may remember last year’s rumors of a power struggle between Pederson and Roseman on the decision to fire offensive coordinator Mike Groh and wide receivers coach Carson Walch.

Pederson reportedly wanted to keep both men on staff and became “irritated” after publicly giving them a vote of confidence. They were fired within 24 hours. Here’s what McLane reported about that odd situation:

And he became “irritated,” “frustrated,” “pissed off,” — descriptives used by sources to describe the coach — because he had already given Groh and Walch his word. But at some point over the next day, after meetings with owner Jeffrey Lurie and general manager Howie Roseman, “Doug suddenly became OK with firing both,” a source close to Pederson said.

Pederson Loves Fulgham’s Work Ethic

To hear the head coach tell it, Fulgham’s sudden rise to stardom shouldn’t be all that surprising. There was tons of film on the ex-Lions receiver from actual NFL games.

Fulgham has also been one of the hardest workers at practice. He stays in between periods to catch balls from Carson Wentz and review situational football. And, per Jalen Mills, Fulgham was catching everything in training camp drills and scrimmages.

“Well, I think the first thing is Travis has played in games, NFL games before. So it’s not new to him,” Pederson told reporters on Monday. “Even though he’s new to us and new to the City of Philadelphia and obviously to you guys, we’ve seen him on tape. Now, maybe not the same type of production, but we’ve seen him in action. And then when we got him here to our football team, we saw him in practice make plays.”

Interesting note/back story on Fulgham in here and Pederson said on @WIPMorningShow that they had 3rd or 4th-round grade on him. https://t.co/3IcwG85Xm9 — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) October 13, 2020

The Eagles are hoping to get Alshon Jeffery and DeSean Jackson back this week, too. Those additions likely won’t diminish Fulgham’s role as he has earned more playing time. It’s all about continuing to build chemistry.

“You’re trying to build chemistry,” Pederson said. “You’re trying to build sort of I guess a package of plays that these guys are comfortable with, and at the same time, you’re bringing back — hopefully bringing back a couple of veteran players that could give your offense a boost.”

10 catches. 152 yards. 1 TD. What a day for Travis Fulgham 🤯 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/ONDhiOu4fM — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) October 11, 2020

