11 Best Eco-Friendly Yoga Mats: Compare & Save

Its emissions-free manufacturing process is just one reason to spring for the Jade Yoga Harmony Natural Rubber Yoga Mat. This eco-friendly yoga mat doesn’t contain any PVC or other substances that can deplete the ozone.

Instead, it’s made with durable natural rubber. Unlike synthetic rubber, which is made via a chemical process, natural rubber is produced from plants.

As if the mat’s sustainable construction isn’t enough, Jade Yoga also plants a tree for every mat sold.

The mat stretches 24 inches wide and 68 inches long, which gives you plenty of room to perfect your downward-facing dog, stretch out for warrior II or relax after your session in corpse pose.

A five-millimeter thickness provides the stability you need for standing poses and comfortable mat-based moves. You’ll also feel fully supported when lying down or taking a breather.

Don’t worry if you get a little sweaty during workouts, as this mat features an open-cell design for optimal moisture absorption. Your hands and feet won’t slide thanks to a non-slip surface. When you’re done, simply clean the mat with mild soap and warm water.