11 Best Eco-Friendly Yoga Mats: Compare & Save

Yoga can do wonders for your body and mind. You may already feel like you’re doing your part to recycle when possible and lead a more sustainable lifestyle, but these eco-friendly yoga mats will take your healthy habits to the next level. Whether you’re looking for a non-slip mat for hot yoga or a compact eco yoga mat for traveling, we’ve done the research to bring you the best options on the market right now.
1. Jade Yoga Harmony Natural Rubber Yoga MatPrice: $79.95Pros:
Cons:
- Open-cell design for optimal moisture absorption
- Easy to clean with mild soap and warm water
- Jade Yoga plants a tree for every mat sold
- Only comes in one size
- On the heavier side
- Some users notice an initial odor
Its emissions-free manufacturing process is just one reason to spring for the Jade Yoga Harmony Natural Rubber Yoga Mat. This eco-friendly yoga mat doesn’t contain any PVC or other substances that can deplete the ozone.
Instead, it’s made with durable natural rubber. Unlike synthetic rubber, which is made via a chemical process, natural rubber is produced from plants.
As if the mat’s sustainable construction isn’t enough, Jade Yoga also plants a tree for every mat sold.
The mat stretches 24 inches wide and 68 inches long, which gives you plenty of room to perfect your downward-facing dog, stretch out for warrior II or relax after your session in corpse pose.
A five-millimeter thickness provides the stability you need for standing poses and comfortable mat-based moves. You’ll also feel fully supported when lying down or taking a breather.
Don’t worry if you get a little sweaty during workouts, as this mat features an open-cell design for optimal moisture absorption. Your hands and feet won’t slide thanks to a non-slip surface. When you’re done, simply clean the mat with mild soap and warm water.
2. Body By Yoga Luxury Cork MatPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Six times thicker than most cork yoga mats
- Some models have guide lines
- Larger surface area than most mats
- Quite heavy
- Not very portable
- Some notice an initial rubber odor
Body By Yoga’s Luxury Cork Mat was created by yoga instructors based on feedback from their own students. Between its premium Portuguese cork and ample cushioning, this upscale mat lives up to its name. Not only does this eco yoga mat feature a non-toxic rubber base, it’s also at least partially manufactured using recycled materials.
If this mat looks thicker than your average cork mat, that’s because it’s made with six times the average amount of cork. Instead of bringing another minimally padded mat to the market, the instructors created a mat with plenty of cushioning and support for a variety of yoga moves.
This extra padding makes movements easier on the joints and sensitive areas, such as the knees and elbows. It’s also stable enough for standing poses and is comfortable enough when lying down.
If you’ve ever felt like you just didn’t have enough room to stretch out, this mat’s for you. When compared to the average yoga mat, this one has roughly 20 percent more surface area. In terms of specific numbers, the mat measures 80 inches long and 26 inches wide and is 6.5 millimeters thick.
Another perk is that it rolls out flat and stays flat. Some versions also have guide lines to keep your form in check.
3. Yogi Bare Paws Extreme Grip Natural Rubber MatPrice: $79.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Plant-based dyes and laser etching
- Alignment guides keep form in check
- Perforated rubber surface provides plenty of grip
- Heavy
- Guides can be hard to see on darker-colored mats
- Should be cleaned with diluted lemon juice for best results
If the thought of throwing away your old yoga mat keeps you up at night, you’ll rest assured knowing that you’re getting a biodegradable and recyclable product with this Yogi Bare mat. Additionally, the company uses plant-based dyes and laser etching to keep your skin from rubbing against toxic inks.
The rubber surface is highly perforated to keep your hands and feet from slipping as you gracefully transition from eagle pose to flying crow pose. In other words, you won’t have to grab a different mat when it’s time for a hot yoga session.
If you have some lemon juice on hand, simply dilute it in warm water and wipe the mat clean when you’re done.
The lines may not be very obvious on some of the darker colors, but if you look closely, you’ll see more than just an interesting design on the surface of the mat. This is actually a guide to keep your hands and feet properly positioned. While this feature is particularly useful for beginners, it keeps even advanced yogis from straying during challenging poses.
This mat measures approximately 25 inches wide and 70 inches long. It’s also four millimeters thick for optimal cushioning and joint protection and weighs around 5.5 pounds.
4. Yoga Design Lab Geo Yoga Mat Towel ComboPrice: $88.00Pros:
Cons:
- Made with water-based ink
- Won't slide around during workouts
- Comes with a carrying strap
- Not very thick
- Only comes in one color
- Slightly short compared to other hot yoga mats
The Yoga Design Lab Geo Yoga Mat Towel Combo is a practical eco-friendly yoga mat for hot yoga sessions. Not only is it highly absorbent, your feet and hands also won’t slide whether they’re wet or dry.
A blend of natural rubber and microfiber blend means this hot yoga mat is biodegradable, so you don’t have to worry about taking up space in a landfill. It’s also made with recyclable material.
You won’t find any latex, toxic glue, phthalates or silicone in this Yoga Design Lab mat. Even the ink is water-based and won’t fade with repeated use.
When you’re done working out you can conveniently place the mat in the washing machine for thorough cleaning.
At 70 inches long and 3.5 millimeters thick, this portable yoga mat can be easily carried to your local studio.
5. Hugger Mugger Earth Elements Eco Yoga MatPrice: $57.95Pros:
Cons:
- Easily portable and great for travel
- Sticky grip boosts traction
- Stylish two-tone color and rounded edges
- Limited color options
- Edges don't always lie flat
- Surface can get slippery when wet
The Hugger Mugger Earth Elements Eco Yoga Mat is manufactured without latex, toxins or PVCs. Instead, it’s made with TPE and is biodegradable and recyclable.
Unlike the more porous open-cell surface found on many of the best eco friendly yoga mats, this mat’s closed-cell surface makes it a more suitable choice for gentle yoga sessions rather than hot yoga. However, this type of surface can be a more dependable choice if you’re looking for a yoga mat that will last a long time. Dry-sticky traction keeps you stable during your favorite sequences.
This mat weighs just 2.5 pounds, so you can easily carry it to the studio or your favorite practice location. It’s also five millimeters thick to help cushion and protect your joints. Rounded edges and eye-catching two-toned coloring gives this eco yoga mat an updated appearance.
The Hugger Mugger Earth Elements Eco Yoga Mat measures 24 inches wide and 72 inches long.
6. Manduka eKO SuperLite Travel Yoga MatPrice: $44.00Pros:
Cons:
- Made with non-Amazon harvested natural tree rubber
- Zero waste manufacturing process
- Open cell structure minimizes moisture build-up
- Should be cleaned using a mat cleanser for best results
- Quite thin on its own
- Some mats have better grip
You can easily carry the Manduka eKO SuperLite Travel Yoga Mat to the beach or use it during a weekend getaway. That’s because it weighs just 2.2 pounds. This yoga mat for travel is also just 1.5 millimeters thick and can be easily rolled up and carried.
Whether you’re out and about or getting in a workout at home, this eco yoga mat works equally well as a second layer on hard floors and other uncomfortable surfaces.
You won’t find PVC or harmful plasticizers in this mat. It’s also nearly latex-free.
Another perk? This eco yoga mat is made using biodegradable natural tree rubber that isn’t harvested from the Amazon rain forest. Once production is complete, the leftovers are collected and used to produce other materials for a waste-free manufacturing process.
An open cell structure keeps moisture from building up on the surface as you move through your favorite sequences.
This mat measures 24 inches wide and 71 inches long.
7. Gaiam Cork Yoga MatPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cork surface is easier to grip as it's exposed to heat and moisture
- Reversible design with two textures
- Cork doesn't absorb odors
- On the heavier side
- Not completely made with cork
- Cork may give off an initial odor
It doesn’t get much more eco-friendly than cork, which is why the Gaiam Cork Yoga Mat stands out on this list of the best eco friendly yoga mats. Not only is cork sustainable, its natural cushioning also keeps your joints happy. Cork is also naturally anti-microbial and can repel germs and keep odors from building up.
This eco yoga mat isn’t entirely made from cork, as its other side contains lightweight TPE. If you’re concerned about having enough cushioning during your favorite floor-based moves, this mat is five millimeters thick and can be used on its own on hard floor surfaces.
While this Gaiam cork yoga mat is designed for all types of yoga, its surface might feel a bit slippery at first. The good news is that cork naturally loosens up and is easier to grip as it’s exposed to more moisture and heat. In other words, it’s a fine choice for hot yoga classes.
This yoga mat measures 24 inches wide and 68 inches long and weighs 3.7 pounds.
8. Yogo Ultralight Folding Yoga MatPrice: $62.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Yogo plants a food-bearing tree in Africa for every mat that it sells
- Rubber surface is sticky when wet
- Can be washed off in the shower
- Thin padding isn't very supportive
- Straps can't be detached
- Only designed for use on one side
Yogo strives to make each of its products using non-toxic ingredients, and this mat is no exception. This super lightweight mat is made with a blend of cotton, natural tree rubber and recyclable plastic. Plus, Yogo plants a food-bearing tree in Africa for every mat that it sells.
Slick hands aren’t an issue on this mat, as its tree rubber material is naturally sticky. In other words, you’ll feel confident powering your way through a side plank or headstand.
Portability is another key characteristic. This mat weighs just over two pounds and folds up to the size of a newspaper, so you can conveniently place it in a backpack or a small bag, or simply tuck it under your arm. It also features integrated carrying straps.
This yoga mat is 1.5 millimeters thick and measures 24 inches wide and 68 inches long when open.
9. Hautest Health Cork & Natural Rubber Yoga MatPrice: $35.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Made with a blend of cork and natural rubber
- Thick enough to withstand frequent use
- Natural rubber prevents surface from becoming too slippery
- Heavier than most yoga mats
- Not easily portable
- May not be suitable for those who are sensitive or allergic to latex
Cork is only one part of this eco-friendly yoga mat from Hautest Health. It’s also made with natural rubber. Both materials are fully biodegradable, which leaves you feeling less conflicted about getting rid of it when it’s time to upgrade or replace your mat.
Some yoga mats are on the thinner side, which makes them a practical choice for yogis on the go. This mat, however, is 4.5 millimeters thick and will keep your joints cushioned and happy.
Not only is this eco yoga mat heavily cushioned, it’s also designed to withstand repeated, heavy use. If you’re not familiar with the benefits of cork, its traction increases the wetter it gets.
It’s not completely slip-resistant, though, which is where that layer of natural rubber on the bottom comes in handy. This yoga mat is backed by a lifetime guarantee.
This eco-friendly yoga mat measures 24 inches wide and 72 inches long.
10. Ajna Organic Yoga MatPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Jute repels sweat and stains
- Works well for power yoga
- Plenty of cushioining for joints
- Not completely made with jute
- Surface can get slippery when wet
- Jute may feel slightly itchy to some users
This jute yoga mat from Ajna is made with a blend of organic jute fiber and PER. It’s also biodegradable and can be recycled for peace of mind.
Not only is jute eco-friendly, it also naturally repels sweat and stains and won’t feel slippery during workouts.
The mat is 72 inches long and five millimeters thick and will keep your joints cushioned and protected. In fact, this mat works just as well for power yoga as it does more relaxed sessions.
A carrying strap is included so that you can easily bring your mat wherever you go.
11. Aurorae Synergy Hot Yoga MatPrice: $89.95Pros:
Cons:
- Machine washable on a gentle cycle
- Combination mat and microfiber towel
- Grip surface for maximum stability
- Needs to be sprayed with water before use
- Some competitors are made with more eco-friendly materials
- Only comes in one size
If you’re looking for a non-slip eco yoga mat for hot yoga, the Aurorae Synergy Yoga Mat is a practical choice. This sustainable mat is made with Polymer Environmental Resin (PER), which is said to be biodegradable. The fact that it’s also made without phthalates, silicone or latex can help put your mind at ease.
Instead of slipping and sliding when you start to sweat, you’ll feel secure enough to power through even the most challenging moves. For best results, you’ll want to spray the surface with water before using.
Not only does the microfiber top help to absorb moisture, it’s also easy to maintain. Unlike most yoga mats on the market today, this one is machine washable on a gentle cycle.
This hot yoga mat is five millimeters thick and features an open cell design for maximum absorbency. With a length of 72 inches, it’s also long enough for taller yogis.
What Is the Best Eco-friendly Yoga Mat?
Finding the best eco friendly yoga mat isn't always easy, considering there's not much regulation in terms of what materials are used to make the mat and how it's disposed of when the time comes.
Some companies, including Yoga Design Lab and Jade Yoga, are coming up with innovative ways to make themselves appealing to eco-conscious consumers.
For example, Yoga Design Lab transforms plastic bottle waste made from polyethylene terephthalate into mats, according to this Los Angeles Times article. JadeYoga plants a tree for every mat that it sells. Other companies are creating mats from cork or natural rubber.
Are Yoga Mats Biodegradable?
If you're looking for an eco-friendly yoga mat that's biodegradable, try to avoid mats that are made with PVC.
In an article on TreeHugger.com, author Pablo Paster explains that PVC (polyvinyl chloride) is a chlorinated compound that's often used for its durability and cost-effectiveness.
When you go to discard your PVC yoga mat, however, it will either end up in landfill where it won't break down, or it will be incinerated and release even more toxic gases into the air.
Additionally, Paster says, creating PVC mats isn't exactly an eco-friendly process. Each three-pound PVC yoga mat requires 23 kilograms of petrochemical and mineral inputs along with 925 liters of water and 15.8 kilograms of air.
The International Association of Certified Home Inspectors notes that PVC is particularly problematic because it doesn't break down very easily. Not only does PVC not decompose when it's buried, it's made with so many additives that large-scale recycling is often too time-consuming and expensive.
Which Is the Best Non-toxic Yoga Mat?
Not every eco yoga mat is the same. In fact, there's a ton of variation between the best eco friendly yoga mats on our list.
For example, some mats are made with material that breaks down more easily in landfills, such as TPE or natural rubber.
Other mats are made with organic or recycled materials, including a percentage of plastic water bottles.
The material a mat is made from can make it more appealing for certain types of yoga. If you're into hot yoga or you tend to sweat a lot during practice, you might find more stability in a natural rubber mat.
We're big fans of the Jade Yoga Harmony Natural Rubber Yoga Mat, which has a sticky surface to keep you from sliding around.
Cork mats can become less slippery over time, but those initial workouts may leave you feeling a bit unsteady.
We suggest the Body By Yoga Luxury Cork Mat, which is much thicker than most cork mats. The yoga teachers who designed the mat also
