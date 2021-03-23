5 Best Electric Golf Push Carts With Remote Control

Many people like to walk the golf course, but carrying a heavy bag of clubs can really take up a lot of your energy. And you’ll need that energy and concentration for your actual game. Electric golf push carts are becoming more and more popular as they are an easy way to get your bag from hole to hole without lugging it over your shoulder. Unlike traditional golf push carts, the electric models allow you to operate them hands-free as you can direct your cart in any direction with a remote control. Pretty slick, right? And we’ve come up with a handful of the top electric golf push carts below, so take a look and decide which is the right one for you.
1. Cart-Tek Electric Golf Push Cart GRi-1500LiPrice: $1,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- There are 4 factory speed settings, or you can program your own
- Fully adjustable handle height from 37.5 to 46 inches
- Runs on two 24 Volt motors and a 10 Ah Lithium-Ion battery that weighs just 3 pounds and lasts up to 36 holes
- On the pricey side
- It isn't a "follow cart" that automatically follows you
- Certain golf bags might not fit very well into the holders
The Cart-Tek GRi-1500Li Electric Golf Push Cart is highlighted by its remote controlled use, newly designed wheels, and Slope Control, which is an assisted steering mechanism that goes where you want it to go, even on uneven terrain.
There are four factory speed settings or you can customize the speed you want. You can also program turn control and tracking to cater to your exact needs. You can also use the cart in Trolley or Free-Wheel modes if you don’t want to use the remote so it’s like three carts in one.
The GRi-1500Li runs on two 24 Volt motors and a 10Ah Lithium-Ion battery (charger included) that weighs just three pounds and can last up to 36 holes.
It’s made of durable aviation-grade 6061 aluminum for added weather-protection and has an adjustable handle height (37.5 inches when level and 46 inches at the maximum height). The cart collapses easily, quickly, and compactly (25.75 inches wide by 34 inches long by 11 inches tall when folded).
Other features include adjustable scorecard and golf ball holders, as well as drink and umbrella holders.
If you’d like to see a newer model, check out the Cart-Tek GRi-1500LTD Electric Golf Push Cart, which features a new frame design.
Check out our recommendations for the best lightweight golf bags under 5 pounds if you’re in the market for a new one.
Find more Cart-Tek Electric Golf Push Cart GRi-1500Li information and reviews here.
2. NovaCaddy X9RD Electric Golf Push CartPrice: $999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The remote control is usable up to 120 yards away from the cart
- Remote features include Start, Pause, Forward, Reverse, Left and Right Turn, and 7 different speed options
- The cart can also be used manually without battery power
- Some users said the cart isn't very effective on slopes
- Some users said the remote control didn't always stay synched
- There is no holder for the remote control attached to the cart
The NovaCaddy X9RD Electric Golf Push Cart has a remote control with 7 pre-set speeds, as well as the ability to get the cart moving forward, in reverse, left and right turns, and start and pause buttons. The cart can be controlled with the golfer up to 120 yards away.
Made of strong, yet lightweight aluminum alloy, the trolley is run by two quiet 200 Watt motors and features a long-lasting 12 Volt 20Ah rechargeable Lithium battery that can last up to 36 holes. You can also manually push the cart without battery power.
Other top features include dual handles, electronic downhill brake, quick release wheels, timed advanced functions in increments of 10, 20, and 30 seconds, and automatic forward cruise functions.
Weighing just over 26 pounds with the battery, the X9RD measures 45 inches by 40 inches by 22 inches at full size and roughly half that size when collapsed.
Browse a wider selection of NovaCaddy Electric Golf Push Carts for more models and styles, including the S2R and the LX1R.
In the market for a new bag? If so, take a look at our picks for the top golf bags with coolers to keep your drinks and snacks cold all round long.
Find more NovaCaddy X9RD Electric Golf Push Cart information and reviews here.
3. Bat-Caddy X3R Electric Golf Push CartPrice: $884.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The remote control works up to 80-120 yards away from the cart
- Airless wheels have rubberized tread with anti-tip properties
- The aluminum frame is strong yet lightweight and weatherproof
- Some users felt if the weight in your bag wasn't evenly distributed, the cart would drift
- Some users thought the battery was on the heavy side
- This is an older model Bat-Caddy, so it might not have the accessories of the newer models
When it comes to electric golf push carts, the Bat-Caddy X3R has a number of useful features, including cruise control, timed forward advance function, anti-tip wheels, and a quiet motor, among others.
The remote control, which can be used up to 120 yards away from the cart, has forward, reverse, left, right, and stop functions. The wheels are airless and have a rubberized tread, while the frame is made of strong, yet lightweight, aluminum and stainless steel for added durability and stability.
The electric motor is two 200 Watt, 12 Volt DC and the cart features a 12 V, 36 Ah sealed lead acid battery, which is designed to last 6-8 hours. The fastest speed is 5.4 miles per hour.
The dimensions of the X3R are 43 inches long by 24.5 inches wide by 39 inches high when in use and 32 inches long, 22 inches wide, and 12 inches high when folded.
Check out the Bat-Caddy Store for more models of electric golf push carts.
Find more Bat-Caddy X3R Electric Golf Push Cart information and reviews here.
5. CaddyTrek R2 Smart Robotic Electric Golf Push CartPrice: $1,495.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- There are 4 user modes: March, Follow, Remote Control, and traditional Push
- Uses a combination of ultrasound and RF signal technology to calculate speed, distance, and angle to you and it follows
- There is a real-time battery charge display on both the battery and remote
- It's on the pricey side
- Some users felt it was too heavy
- Some users felt the "follow me" mode wasn't very effective
The CaddyTrek R2 is one of the most technologically advanced electric golf push carts on the market as it has four modes of operation — March, Follow, Remote Control, and Push.
The Follow and March modes are where the innovative technology comes in as it uses ultrasound and RF signal technology to calculate speed, distance, and angle to the player. The cart will track your path and “Follow” behind you or “March” in front of you; it’s up to you. It can also be used in Remote Control and traditional Push modes.
Equipped with dual 250 Watt motors and 24V 10A Lithium Ion battery that lasts up to 27 holes (6 hours), the cart weighs 33 pounds (39 pounds with the battery) and measures 36 inches by 34 inches by 23 inches when in use. It folds compactly and quickly to a size of 23 inches by 18 inches by 12 inches. This cart is designed to hold all golf bags and gear up to 44 pounds.
Find more CaddyTrek R2 Smart Robotic Electric Golf Push Cart information and reviews here.
