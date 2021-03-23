5 Best Electric Golf Push Carts With Remote Control

The Cart-Tek GRi-1500Li Electric Golf Push Cart is highlighted by its remote controlled use, newly designed wheels, and Slope Control, which is an assisted steering mechanism that goes where you want it to go, even on uneven terrain.

There are four factory speed settings or you can customize the speed you want. You can also program turn control and tracking to cater to your exact needs. You can also use the cart in Trolley or Free-Wheel modes if you don’t want to use the remote so it’s like three carts in one.

The GRi-1500Li runs on two 24 Volt motors and a 10Ah Lithium-Ion battery (charger included) that weighs just three pounds and can last up to 36 holes.

It’s made of durable aviation-grade 6061 aluminum for added weather-protection and has an adjustable handle height (37.5 inches when level and 46 inches at the maximum height). The cart collapses easily, quickly, and compactly (25.75 inches wide by 34 inches long by 11 inches tall when folded).

Other features include adjustable scorecard and golf ball holders, as well as drink and umbrella holders.

If you’d like to see a newer model, check out the Cart-Tek GRi-1500LTD Electric Golf Push Cart, which features a new frame design.

Check out our recommendations for the best lightweight golf bags under 5 pounds if you’re in the market for a new one.