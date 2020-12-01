15 Best Exercise Mats for Home Fitness

If your workout routine is driving your neighbors crazy or causing aches and pains because you don’t have enough protection, it’s time to invest in the best exercise mat for home fitness. You’ll find denser workout mats to use with your home gym equipment, along with lighter weight mats for stretching and floor-based exercises and workouts.
1. HemingWeigh Extra Thick Foam Exercise Mat
Cons:
- Surface is easy to clean
- Non-slip surface
- Integrated carrying straps
- May be too squishy for exercises that require jumping or running in place
- Corners don't always stay flat if mat has been rolled up
- A bit heavy
If you prefer a bit more padding when you do your exercises, consider this extra thick exercise mat. Aside from additional foam for more support, the mat provides a comfortable workout space that’s 23 inches wide and 73 inches long.
A non-slip surface keeps you from sliding around. This mat is also double-sided for added convenience. It also comes with a moisture-resistant surface that cleans up easily.
Simply use the integrated carrying straps when it’s time to move the mat. The mat is ideal for yoga, stretching, Pilates, and various exercises.
Find more HemingWeigh Extra Thick Foam Exercise Mat information and reviews here.
2. BalanceFrom GoYoga+ All-Purpose Exercise Mat
Cons:
- The 1/2-inch thickness supports vulnerable areas on hard floors
- Non-slip surface keeps feet in place
- Moisture-resistant surface easily cleans up with soap and water
- Some say the ends tend to roll up
- Velcro carrying straps are thin
- Only comes in one size
In addition to a regular yoga and all-purpose exercise mat, you’ll also get a knee pad for extra protection during your favorite moves. This mat is a 1/2-inch thick and is comfortable for users of all shapes and sizes. It’s also dense enough to support vulnerable areas such as your hips, spine, knees and elbows, even on hard floors.
The full-size mat measures 71 inches long and 24 inches wide, while the knee pad is 24 inches long and 10 inches wide. Each mat features a non-slip surface to keep your feet from sliding during workouts. The surfaces are also moisture-resistant and can be easily cleaned with soap and water. Not only is a carrying strap included, the strap is also adjustable and has loops with Velcro ends for a more secure closure.
3. AG ACTIVEGEAR Large Workout Mat
Cons:
- Can be used with or without shoes
- Comes with a free jump rope
- Storage bag is included
- Only comes in one color
- May slide a bit on carpets
- A bit heavy for carrying around
This large exercise mat measures 6 x 4 feet, which makes it about twice as big as your typical yoga mat. Whether you’re using it for cardio, stretching, Pilates or other movements, the mat provides a stable and secure surface for workouts.
You can safely use this indoor workout mat on a variety of floor surfaces, including concrete, carpet, tile and more. It’s also secure enough to use anywhere in your home, from the living room to the garage. This mat can even handle outdoor workouts if you prefer to get a bit of fresh air.
The mat is seven millimeters thick and provides ample cushioning for the joints. You can use the mat with or without shoes. A free jump rope is included, along with two Velcro straps. A storage bag is also included.
4. Sunny Health & Fitness Exercise Equipment Mat
Cons:
- Recommended for use with treadmills and indoor bikes
- Waterproof surface cleans up easily
- Textured, non-slip surface
- Doesn't dampen noise
- Has a slight initial odor
- Not the thickest material
You can stick this high-density workout mat underneath your indoor cycling bike or other pieces of home gym equipment to help protect your flooring. In fact, the mat is recommended for use with your treadmill, rower, bikes and bike trainers. The mat works well on various surfaces, including carpeting. It’s also waterproof and cleans up easily with a damp cloth.
Anti-tear material makes this workout mat a practical choice for durability and longevity. A textured, non-slip surface makes any workout safer, even when you’re wearing indoor cycling shoes with cleats. The mat comes in small, medium and large sizes. The smallest mat is four feet long and two feet wide, while the large mat is 7.5 feet long and 3.3 feet wide.
5. Spoga Yoga & Exercise Mat
Cons:
- Comes with carrying straps for easy portability
- Ideal for yoga, Pilates and general fitness
- Long and wide enough for most movements
- Has an initial odor
- Ends don't always lie flat
- Surface can get a little slick when wet
Spoga is an extra-thick 5/8-inch mat that provides all the cushioning you need for yoga, Pilates and general fitness. The mat measures 71 inches long and 24 inches wide, which is plenty of room to complete your favorite moves and floor-based exercises.
A double-sided textured non-slip surface keeps your feet from sliding and ensures the mat won’t slip on the floor. The surface of this mat is also moisture-resistant and is easy to clean with just soap and water. Carrying straps are included so that you can easily transport the mat to the gym or simply roll it up for storage when you’re done.
6. SuperMats Heavy Duty Equipment Mat
Cons:
- Manufactured in the U.S.
- Safe for kids and pets as it's made without harmful chemicals
- Works especially well with stationary bikes, steppers and for general use
- Doesn't roll up easily for storage
- Surface can get slippery when wet
- Has a strong initial odor
Not only do the best exercise mats for equipment protect your flooring, they also dampen vibrations to keep your neighbors happy. The SuperMats heavy-duty equipment mat is made with super tough and durable material that’s designed for use with your exercise bike, steppers and general use.
In addition to protecting your flooring from the heavy equipment, this mat also extends the life of your equipment by keeping it free from dust that tends to linger on the floor and carpets. The mat is manufactured in the U.S. and is made without harmful chemicals, making it safe to use around pets and kids.
7. AmazonBasics Extra Thick Exercise Mat
Cons:
- Made with durable foam
- Textured surface for increased traction
- Ideal for yoga, Pilates and other exercises
- Initial chemical odor
- Can be tough to fit carrying straps over the mat
- Surface scratches fairly easily
This half-inch thick mat is ideal for yoga, Pilates and other floor-based workouts. Despite its thickness, the mat can easily be folded up and secured, so you can bring it along wherever you go. The included carrying strap is long enough to be used over the shoulder.
A textured surface provides the necessary traction for your favorite moves, from Downward Dog to headstands and more. This exercise mat is made with a sturdy yet lightweight foam material that provides cushioning and comfort.
Find more AmazonBasics Extra Thick Exercise Mat information and reviews here.
8. Gxmmat Large Yoga Mat
Cons:
- Can be used without shoes
- Also works well for stretching and light cardio workouts
- Well suited for home yoga studios
- Not ideal for heavy equipment
- Tends to bunch a bit if you put a lot of pressure on it
- Isn't very dense
You can comfortably complete a yoga or Pilates workout on this large yoga mat, which spans six feet long and four feet wide. As an added bonus, the top surface has enough grip so that you can safely use the mat without shoes.
This extra-long and wide mat is especially well suited for home yoga studios, as you won’t feel as though your movements are restricted in any way. Aside from yoga and Pilates, this mat is ideal for stretching and light cardio. It’s also suitable for most surfaces and is made with a non-toxic material.
Double-sided non-slip surfaces simultaneously grip the floor and keep you feeling secure in any pose. Memory foam cushioning supports your joints, including the knees and elbows, during workout settings. This mat can be used inside and outdoors and rolls up for storage.
If you need even more cushioning, consider pairing this mat with the Gxmmat Cardio Mat.
Find more Gxmmat Large Yoga Mat information and reviews here.
9. BalanceFrom GoFit High Density Equipment Mat
Cons:
- Protects flooring from treadmills, ellipticals and other heavy machines
- Each side has a pattern to keep it from sliding
- Easily cleaned with soap and water
- Not very thick
- Noticeable rubber odor
- Surface tends to attract dirt
If you’re afraid that your workout routine might disturb your neighbors or housemates, simply place the BalanceFrom GoFit High Density Treadmill Mat under the equipment. Not only does this mat protect your flooring from potential damage caused by heavier machines such as treadmills and ellipticals, it’s also thick enough to absorb vibrations and cut back on noise.
This mat comes in two sizes, the larger of which is three feet wide and 6.5 feet long. An innovative pattern design holds this exercising mat firmly in place. Both sides have a textured pattern to prevent slipping and sliding. This mat can be cleaned with soap and water for your convenience.
10. CyclingDeal Bike Trainer Mat
Cons:
- Available in soft and high density variations
- Strengthened top layer withstands cycling shoes
- Non-slip bottom holds mat in place
- Top surface can get slippery
- Not the thickest mat
- Has an initial odor
If you’re looking for the best exercise mats for bike trainers, consider this thick mat from CyclingDeal. The mat works equally well for bike trainers and indoor cycling bikes (including Peloton), along with a treadmill or elliptical.
You’ll find this mat in two variations: soft and high density. The softer surface is better for lighter equipment such as a bike trainer and is designed to protect your hardwood or tile flooring. This mat is equally suited for stretching and folds up for easy storage.
However, you’ll want to go with the high-density mat if you need support for heavier equipment such as an indoor cycling bike or a treadmill. The high-density mat is also more suitable for carpets.
Whether you select the soft or higher density mat, each version comes with a strengthened top layer so you don’t have to worry about stepping on the mat with your indoor cycling shoes. A non-slip bottom keeps the mat firmly in place during workouts.
11. BalanceFrom Puzzle Tile Exercise Mat
Cons:
- Interlocking tiles are easily maneuvered
- Surface easily wipes clean with soap and water
- Non-slip foam surface for stability
- Surface is only textured on one side
- Some wish the material was more dense
- Border pieces tend to separate with too much pressure on the edge
The BalanceFrom Puzzle Tile Exercise Mat comes with six tiles, so you can make adjustments as needed. Depending on your home gym setup, you might choose to cover just a small area or the entire floor. Either way, there’s a total of 24 square feet to meet your needs.
The pieces interlock for added stability, yet can be easily separated when necessary. This 3/4-inch thick mat has plenty of cushioning for the spine, elbows, knees and other sensitive areas.
A non-slip surface keeps your feet steady during various movements. When it’s time to clean, simply wipe the surface down with soap and water.
12. ProSource Puzzle Exercise Mat
Cons:
- Ideal for home fitness and exercise equipment
- Total size is 24 feet
- Water-resistant material
- Heavier objects can leave marks and indentations
- Smooth surface can get slippery with socks
- A bit thin
The ProSource Puzzle Exercise Mat includes six tiles and 12 end borders. It also stands out for its versatility, as it can be used for home fitness rooms as well as for exercise equipment. The mat spans 24 feet and is easy to assemble and disassemble. Other highlights include a water-resistant material and a design that helps to reduce noise. High-density EVA foam provides ample cushion and support, especially for floor-based exercises. It’s also a 1/2-inch thick and is available in several colors.
Find more ProSource Puzzle Exercise Mat information and reviews here.
13. Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Gymnastics Mat
Cons:
- Folds for easy storage and travel
- Handles are sewn in for carrying
- Two inches thick
- Can slide around on hardwood floors
- Surface is a bit soft for jumping and other cardio workouts
- Some wish it absorbed noises better
If you’re looking for an exercise mat that can travel with you and is easy to store, consider this folding mat. The mat folds up into three sections yet lies flat when you’re using it. Handles are included to help transport it or put it away for safe storage. This mat features a 2-inch thickness, providing ample support and comfort for a wide range of floor-based exercises. In addition to floor exercises, you can also use this mat for yoga and Pilates.
Find more Sunny Health & Fitness Tri-Fold Exercise Mat information and reviews here.
14. SPRI Hanging Exercise Mat
Cons:
- Won't lose shape when hanging on the wall or rolled up
- Plastic grommets won't deform when stepped on
- Works well for all body types
- Prone to sliding during certain movements
- Has an initial odor
- Surface isn't the easiest to clean
Instead of rolling up your exercise mat to get it out of the way, you can simply hang this SPRI exercise mat on a wall-mounted hanging exercise rack or another convenient storage solution. The hanging holes are rustproof and are sturdy enough for you to step on without deforming the material.
This mat will retain its shape when it’s hanging for storage, but you won’t have to worry about the edges rolling up if you decide to roll the mat up instead. The mat is 5/8-inches thick and 71 inches long, meaning you’ll be properly supported while having the necessary amount of space to complete your exercises. High-quality closed-cell foam material makes this mat durable enough for frequent, heavy use.
-
15. Square36 Extra Large Exercise Mat
Cons:
- Designed to withstand impacts from cardio workouts
- Latex-free material
- Ideal for floor surfaces such as carpet, tile, hardwood, and concrete
- Surface can get a little slippery when wet
- A handful complain of an initial odor
- Pricey
This large exercise mat spans several feet in both directions, allowing you to use it for more than just basic exercises. The mat measures 8 x 6 feet, which equals 48 square feet when rolled out. It’s thick enough to be used without shoes. Its broader size provides ample room for cardio-based workouts such as Zumba and jump rope.
The mat is thick enough to be used for activities such as kettlebells, jumping rope, cardio workouts and more. You can use the mat by itself or with another mat for further noise reduction.
Eco-conscious consumers will appreciate the environmentally sustainable manufacturing process behind each mat. In fact, the mats meet strict EU environmental regulations.
Find more Square36 Extra Large Exercise Mat information and reviews here.
How Can I Benefit from an Exercise Mat?
The American Heart Association recommends a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week or 75 minutes of more vigorous exercise per week.
The good news is that you don't need to join a gym or even force yourself outside if the weather is bad. The best exercise mat provides plenty of support and protection for your joints, from floor-based moves to your favorite resistance band exercises and more cardio-based workouts, including yoga and Pilates.
The best exercise mat is the one that provides the cushioning, stability and support you need. For example, if you plan on using the mat mostly for cardio activities, you'll want to go with a large exercise mat. A thick exercise mat is ideal for ab workouts, yoga and other floor-based workouts that require ample cushioning.
How Thick Should an Exercise Mat Be?
Whether you're attempting a new yoga pose, trying out some of these great body-weight exercises from Men's Health or simply stretching after a challenging workout, you need a supportive and stable workout surface. The best mats for home gyms have at least a 1/4-inch thickness to keep you comfortable and supported.
A thick exercise mat has more support and is ideal for many floor-based moves. We like this 1/2-inch thick AmazonBasics mat, which is plenty thick if you primarily want to use your exercise mat for yoga. The Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Gymnastics Mat is nearly two inches thick.
However, if you're primarily planning on using your exercise mat for cardio-based workouts, a large exercise mat that's not quite as thick will be more stable underfoot. Some of our favorite exercise mats include the Square36 Extra Large Exercise Mat and the Pogamat Large Exercise Mat.
Is There a Difference Between a Yoga Mat and an Exercise Mat?
Between their easy portability and ample cushioning, several of the best exercise mats on our list are highly recommended for yoga, but can also be used for your favorite floor-based exercises and workouts. If you're looking for the best workout mats specifically for your yoga practice, check out our best travel yoga mats or the best mats for hot yoga.
The HemingWeigh Extra Thick Foam Exercise Mat is 1/2 inches thick and is a solid value. The AmazonBasics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Mat is another practical choice, especially for more budget-minded shoppers.
