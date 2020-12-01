15 Best Exercise Mats for Home Fitness

If your workout routine is driving your neighbors crazy or causing aches and pains because you don’t have enough protection, it’s time to invest in the best exercise mat for home fitness. You’ll find denser workout mats to use with your home gym equipment , along with lighter weight mats for stretching and floor-based exercises and workouts.

Our Unbiased Reviews

How Can I Benefit from an Exercise Mat?

The American Heart Association recommends a minimum of 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise each week or 75 minutes of more vigorous exercise per week.

The good news is that you don't need to join a gym or even force yourself outside if the weather is bad. The best exercise mat provides plenty of support and protection for your joints, from floor-based moves to your favorite resistance band exercises and more cardio-based workouts, including yoga and Pilates.

The best exercise mat is the one that provides the cushioning, stability and support you need. For example, if you plan on using the mat mostly for cardio activities, you'll want to go with a large exercise mat. A thick exercise mat is ideal for ab workouts, yoga and other floor-based workouts that require ample cushioning.

How Thick Should an Exercise Mat Be?

Whether you're attempting a new yoga pose, trying out some of these great body-weight exercises from Men's Health or simply stretching after a challenging workout, you need a supportive and stable workout surface. The best mats for home gyms have at least a 1/4-inch thickness to keep you comfortable and supported.

A thick exercise mat has more support and is ideal for many floor-based moves. We like this 1/2-inch thick AmazonBasics mat, which is plenty thick if you primarily want to use your exercise mat for yoga. The Sunny Health & Fitness Folding Gymnastics Mat is nearly two inches thick.

However, if you're primarily planning on using your exercise mat for cardio-based workouts, a large exercise mat that's not quite as thick will be more stable underfoot. Some of our favorite exercise mats include the Square36 Extra Large Exercise Mat and the Pogamat Large Exercise Mat.

Is There a Difference Between a Yoga Mat and an Exercise Mat?

Between their easy portability and ample cushioning, several of the best exercise mats on our list are highly recommended for yoga, but can also be used for your favorite floor-based exercises and workouts. If you're looking for the best workout mats specifically for your yoga practice, check out our best travel yoga mats or the best mats for hot yoga.

The HemingWeigh Extra Thick Foam Exercise Mat is 1/2 inches thick and is a solid value. The AmazonBasics 1/2-Inch Extra Thick Exercise Mat is another practical choice, especially for more budget-minded shoppers.

See Also: