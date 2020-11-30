Fantasy Football Week 13 Defense Rankings: Saints to Stay Hot? Trust Falcons?

Getty David Onyemata #93 of the New Orleans Saints celebrates with teammates Cameron Jordan #94 and Marcus Williams #43 after sacked Matt Ryan of the Atlanta Falcons in the fourth quarter.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season. An up and coming unit in the Carolina Panthers’ defense heads for a bye after back-to-back 17.0-plus showings. The New Orleans Saints will look to extend their streak of 14.0 point performances to five. Plus, the Falcons will look to notch double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back games for the first time all season.

Defense Outlook Week 13

Saints (DEF4) has been on one hell of a tear. Since Week 9, they have not scored below 14.0 points in any game, averaging 15.0 ppg over that span (most in NFL). During that four-game stretch, the Saints have collected 14 sacks, nine interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Eight of those sacks, as well as two of those interceptions, came against the Falcons just two weeks ago, the same Falcons team New Orleans will take on this Sunday.

Speaking of the Falcons, their defense emerged out of nowhere in Week 12 to rack up a season-high and position-high 28.0 points. After recording just one multi-takeaway game since Week 4, Atlanta forced five turnovers against the Raiders as well as adding a defensive TD for good measure. With Taysom Hill completing just nine passes for 72 yards a week ago, the Falcons may seem like a sneaky play. They are not.

Defenses have averaged just 4.5 points against the Saints since Hill has taken over at QB. His nose for the endzone (4 rushing TDs) as a rusher and lack of turnovers (1 FL) offers little upside for a defense who had not topped 7.0 points once this year except for last week. Atlanta managed just 5.0 points against Hill two weeks ago in his first career NFL start.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

#

 Defense TEAM

Opp.

1

 Miami Dolphins MIA

vs. CIN

2

 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT

vs. WAS

3

 Baltimore Ravens BAL

vs. DAL

4

 New Orleans Saints NO

@ ATL

5

 Kansas City Chiefs KC

vs. DEN

6

 Green Bay Packers GB

vs. PHI

7

 Las Vegas Raiders LV

@ NYJ

8

 Chicago Bears CHI

vs. DET

9

 Seattle Seahawks SEA

vs. NYG

10

 Tennessee Titans TEN

vs. CLE

11

 Cincinnati Bengals CIN

@ MIA

12

 Los Angeles Chargers LAC

vs. NE

13

 Minnesota Vikings MIN

vs. JAC

14

 Arizona Cardinals ARI

vs. LAR

15

 San Francisco 49ers SF

vs. BUF

16

 Detroit Lions DET

@ CHI

17

 Buffalo Bills BUF

@ SF

18

 New England Patriots NE

@ LAC

19

 Los Angeles Rams LAR

@ ARI

20

 New York Jets NYJ

vs. LV

21

 Washington Football Team WAS

@ PIT

22

 New York Giants NYG

@ SEA

23

 Indianapolis Colts IND

@ HOU

24

 Dallas Cowboys DAL

@ BAL

25

 Houston Texans HOU

vs. IND

26

 Atlanta Falcons ATL

vs. NO

27

 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC

@ MIN

28

 Cleveland Browns CLE

@ TEN

#

 Philadelphia Eagles PHI

@ GB

1

 Denver Broncos DEN

@ KC
