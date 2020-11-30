Fantasy Football Week 13 Defense Rankings: Saints to Stay Hot? Trust Falcons?

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Defense Rankings for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season. An up and coming unit in the Carolina Panthers’ defense heads for a bye after back-to-back 17.0-plus showings. The New Orleans Saints will look to extend their streak of 14.0 point performances to five. Plus, the Falcons will look to notch double-digit fantasy points in back-to-back games for the first time all season.

Defense Outlook Week 13

Saints (DEF4) has been on one hell of a tear. Since Week 9, they have not scored below 14.0 points in any game, averaging 15.0 ppg over that span (most in NFL). During that four-game stretch, the Saints have collected 14 sacks, nine interceptions and three fumble recoveries. Eight of those sacks, as well as two of those interceptions, came against the Falcons just two weeks ago, the same Falcons team New Orleans will take on this Sunday.

Speaking of the Falcons, their defense emerged out of nowhere in Week 12 to rack up a season-high and position-high 28.0 points. After recording just one multi-takeaway game since Week 4, Atlanta forced five turnovers against the Raiders as well as adding a defensive TD for good measure. With Taysom Hill completing just nine passes for 72 yards a week ago, the Falcons may seem like a sneaky play. They are not.

Defenses have averaged just 4.5 points against the Saints since Hill has taken over at QB. His nose for the endzone (4 rushing TDs) as a rusher and lack of turnovers (1 FL) offers little upside for a defense who had not topped 7.0 points once this year except for last week. Atlanta managed just 5.0 points against Hill two weeks ago in his first career NFL start.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Defense

Rankings

Matchup: Great | Avg | Tough

# Defense TEAM Opp. 1 Miami Dolphins MIA vs. CIN 2 Pittsburgh Steelers PIT vs. WAS 3 Baltimore Ravens BAL vs. DAL 4 New Orleans Saints NO @ ATL 5 Kansas City Chiefs KC vs. DEN 6 Green Bay Packers GB vs. PHI 7 Las Vegas Raiders LV @ NYJ 8 Chicago Bears CHI vs. DET 9 Seattle Seahawks SEA vs. NYG 10 Tennessee Titans TEN vs. CLE 11 Cincinnati Bengals CIN @ MIA 12 Los Angeles Chargers LAC vs. NE 13 Minnesota Vikings MIN vs. JAC 14 Arizona Cardinals ARI vs. LAR 15 San Francisco 49ers SF vs. BUF 16 Detroit Lions DET @ CHI 17 Buffalo Bills BUF @ SF 18 New England Patriots NE @ LAC 19 Los Angeles Rams LAR @ ARI 20 New York Jets NYJ vs. LV 21 Washington Football Team WAS @ PIT 22 New York Giants NYG @ SEA 23 Indianapolis Colts IND @ HOU 24 Dallas Cowboys DAL @ BAL 25 Houston Texans HOU vs. IND 26 Atlanta Falcons ATL vs. NO 27 Jacksonville Jaguars JAC @ MIN 28 Cleveland Browns CLE @ TEN # Philadelphia Eagles PHI @ GB 1 Denver Broncos DEN @ KC

