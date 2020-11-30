Fantasy Football Week 13 RB Rankings: Josh Jacobs Injury Fallout; David Montgomery Up

Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings Week 13

Getty Josh Jacobs #28 of the Las Vegas Raiders reacts after being injured on a play against the Atlanta Falcons.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners will not only be stripped of the league’s 4th-leading rusher in Tampa Bay’s Ronald Jones due to a bye, but potentially a top-10 fantasy scorer as well, as Josh Jacobs is dealing with a bum ankle.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Running Back Outlook Week 13

Josh Jacobs (RB6) has been as aggravating of an RB1 this season as there has been in recent memory. The sixth-highest scoring player at the position, Jacobs has averaged just 41 rushing ypg over four of his last six games. Yet, in those other two games, he’s averaged 120.5 ypg and 21.25 fantasy ppg. This week’s matchup presents upside that would align with those latter numbers, as the Jets surrender the 10th-most points to RBs this year. Unfortunately, Jacobs may not be available to feast on the putrid Jets.

Here’s what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had to say about Jacobs’ injured ankle:

If Jacobs can’t go this week, Devontae Booker (RB19) automatically rises into the RB2 discussion.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

#

 Running Back TEAM

Opp.

1

 Dalvin Cook MIN INJ

vs. JAC

2

 Derrick Henry TEN

vs. CLE

3

 Nick Chubb CLE

@ TEN

4

 Alvin Kamara NO

@ ATL

5

 James Robinson JAC

@ MIN

6

 Josh Jacobs LV INJ

@ NYJ

7

 Austin Ekeler LAC

vs. NE

8

 Chris Carson SEA

vs. NYG

9

 Miles Sanders PHI

@ GB

10

 Aaron Jones GB

vs. PHI

11

 D’Andre Swift DET INJ

@ CHI

12

 Ezekiel Elliott DAL

@ BAL

13

 Wayne Gallman NYG

@ SEA

14

 Myles Gaskin MIA INJ

vs. CIN

15

 Kenyan Drake ARI

vs. LAR

16

 J.K. Dobbins BAL

vs. DAL

17

 David Montgomery CHI

vs. DET

18

 Nyheim Hines IND

@ HOU

19

 Devontae Booker LV

@ NYJ

20

 James White NE

@ LAC

21

 James Conner PIT

vs. WAS

22

 C. Edwards-Helaire KC

vs. DEN

23

 Antonio Gibson WAS

@ PIT

24

 Todd Gurley II ATL INJ

vs. NO

25

 Kareem Hunt CLE

@ TEN

26

 Damien Harris NE

@ LAC

27

 Alexander Mattison MIN

vs. JAC

28

 Duke Johnson Jr. HOU

vs. IND

29

 Raheem Mostert SF

vs. BUF

30

 Jonathan Taylor IND

@ HOU

31

 Ito Smith ATL

vs. NO

32

 Salvon Ahmed MIA INJ

vs. CIN

33

 Gus Edwards BAL

vs. DAL

34

 Melvin Gordon DEN

@ KC

35

 David Johnson HOU INJ

vs. IND

36

 J.D. McKissic WAS

@ PIT

37

 Jeff Wilson Jr. SF

vs. BUF

38

 Devin Singletary BUF

@ SF

39

 Jamaal Williams GB

vs. PHI

40

 Phillip Lindsay DEN

@ KC

41

 Cam Akers LAR

@ ARI

42

 Latavius Murray NO

@ ATL

43

 Le’Veon Bell KC

vs. DEN

44

 Chase Edmonds ARI

vs. LAR

45

 Frank Gore NYJ

vs. LV

46

 Adrian Peterson DET

@ CHI

47

 Zack Moss BUF

@ SF

48

 Darrell Henderson LAR

@ ARI

49

 Giovani Bernard CIN

@ MIA

50

 Carlos Hyde SEA

vs. NYG

51

 Mark Ingram BAL

vs. DAL

52

 Devonta Freeman NYG INJ

@ SEA

53

 Kalen Ballage LAC INJ

vs. NE

54

 Kerryon Johnson DET

@ CHI

55

 Tevin Coleman SF INJ

vs. BUF

56

 Deandre Washington MIA

vs. CIN

57

 Lamical Perine NYJ

vs. LV

58

 Malcolm Brown LAR

@ ARI

59

 Jerick McKinnon SF

vs. BUF

60

 Jordan Wilkins IND

@ HOU

61

 Samaje Perine CIN

@ MIA

62

 Alfred Morris NYG

@ SEA

63

 Tony Pollard DAL

@ BAL

64

 Boston Scott PHI

@ GB

65

 Brian Hill ATL

vs. NO

66

 Mike Boone MIN

vs. JAC

67

 Benny Snell Jr. PIT

vs. WAS

68

 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

vs. DET

69

 Joshua Kelley LAC

vs. NE

70

 Tyler Ervin GB INJ

vs. PHI

71

 Chris Thompson JAC

@ MIN

72

 Matt Breida MIA

vs. CIN

73

 T.J. Yeldon BUF

@ SF

74

 Travis Homer SEA

vs. NYG

75

 Darrel Williams KC

vs. DEN

76

 Lamar Miller CHI

vs. DET

77

 AJ Dillon GB

vs. PHI

78

 Justice Hill BAL

vs. DAL

79

 Ty Johnson NYJ

vs. LV

80

 Jeremy McNichols TEN

vs. CLE

81

 Dion Lewis NYG

@ SEA

82

 Peyton Barber WAS

@ PIT

83

 Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT

vs. WAS

84

 DeeJay Dallas SEA

vs. NYG

85

 D’Onta Foreman TEN

vs. CLE

86

 Gabe Nabers LAC

vs. NE

87

 Corey Clement PHI

@ TEN

88

 Royce Freeman DEN

@ KC

89

 Austin Walter SF

vs. BUF

90

 Patrick Laird MIA

vs. CIN

91

 Ryan Nall CHI

vs. DET

92

 Devine Ozigbo JAC

@ MIN

93

 D’Ernest Johnson CLE

@ TEN

94

 Kyle Juszczyk SF

vs. BUF

95

 Darwin Thompson KC

vs. DEN

96

 Jaylen Samuels PIT

vs. WAS

97

 Eno Benjamin ARI

vs. LAR

98

 Dare Ogunbowale JAC

@ MIN

99

 J.J. Taylor NE

@ LAC

100

 Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA

vs. CIN

101

 Jordan Howard PHI

@ GB
