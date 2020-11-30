Fantasy Football Week 13 RB Rankings: Josh Jacobs Injury Fallout; David Montgomery Up

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings for Week 12 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week owners will not only be stripped of the league’s 4th-leading rusher in Tampa Bay’s Ronald Jones due to a bye, but potentially a top-10 fantasy scorer as well, as Josh Jacobs is dealing with a bum ankle.
* If you’re looking for more information on how to best set your lineup this coming week check out our Week 13 RB Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em. (COMING SOON)
Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.
Running Back Outlook Week 13
Josh Jacobs (RB6) has been as aggravating of an RB1 this season as there has been in recent memory. The sixth-highest scoring player at the position, Jacobs has averaged just 41 rushing ypg over four of his last six games. Yet, in those other two games, he’s averaged 120.5 ypg and 21.25 fantasy ppg. This week’s matchup presents upside that would align with those latter numbers, as the Jets surrender the 10th-most points to RBs this year. Unfortunately, Jacobs may not be available to feast on the putrid Jets.
Here’s what NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport had to say about Jacobs’ injured ankle:
#Raiders RB Josh Jacobs, whose day was cut short after 10 touches and a fumble, suffered an ankle sprain, source said. He’s having tests this morning, but sounds like it looked worse than it is. Jacobs hasn’t missed a game this season.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 30, 2020
If Jacobs can’t go this week, Devontae Booker (RB19) automatically rises into the RB2 discussion.
Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Running Back
Rankings
|
#
|Running Back TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Dalvin Cook MIN INJ
|
vs. JAC
|
2
|Derrick Henry TEN
|
vs. CLE
|
3
|Nick Chubb CLE
|
@ TEN
|
4
|Alvin Kamara NO
|
@ ATL
|
5
|James Robinson JAC
|
@ MIN
|
6
|Josh Jacobs LV INJ
|
@ NYJ
|
7
|Austin Ekeler LAC
|
vs. NE
|
8
|Chris Carson SEA
|
vs. NYG
|
9
|Miles Sanders PHI
|
@ GB
|
10
|Aaron Jones GB
|
vs. PHI
|
11
|D’Andre Swift DET INJ
|
@ CHI
|
12
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL
|
@ BAL
|
13
|Wayne Gallman NYG
|
@ SEA
|
14
|Myles Gaskin MIA INJ
|
vs. CIN
|
15
|Kenyan Drake ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
16
|J.K. Dobbins BAL
|
vs. DAL
|
17
|David Montgomery CHI
|
vs. DET
|
18
|Nyheim Hines IND
|
@ HOU
|
19
|Devontae Booker LV
|
@ NYJ
|
20
|James White NE
|
@ LAC
|
21
|James Conner PIT
|
vs. WAS
|
22
|C. Edwards-Helaire KC
|
vs. DEN
|
23
|Antonio Gibson WAS
|
@ PIT
|
24
|Todd Gurley II ATL INJ
|
vs. NO
|
25
|Kareem Hunt CLE
|
@ TEN
|
26
|Damien Harris NE
|
@ LAC
|
27
|Alexander Mattison MIN
|
vs. JAC
|
28
|Duke Johnson Jr. HOU
|
vs. IND
|
29
|Raheem Mostert SF
|
vs. BUF
|
30
|Jonathan Taylor IND
|
@ HOU
|
31
|Ito Smith ATL
|
vs. NO
|
32
|Salvon Ahmed MIA INJ
|
vs. CIN
|
33
|Gus Edwards BAL
|
vs. DAL
|
34
|Melvin Gordon DEN
|
@ KC
|
35
|David Johnson HOU INJ
|
vs. IND
|
36
|J.D. McKissic WAS
|
@ PIT
|
37
|Jeff Wilson Jr. SF
|
vs. BUF
|
38
|Devin Singletary BUF
|
@ SF
|
39
|Jamaal Williams GB
|
vs. PHI
|
40
|Phillip Lindsay DEN
|
@ KC
|
41
|Cam Akers LAR
|
@ ARI
|
42
|Latavius Murray NO
|
@ ATL
|
43
|Le’Veon Bell KC
|
vs. DEN
|
44
|Chase Edmonds ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
45
|Frank Gore NYJ
|
vs. LV
|
46
|Adrian Peterson DET
|
@ CHI
|
47
|Zack Moss BUF
|
@ SF
|
48
|Darrell Henderson LAR
|
@ ARI
|
49
|Giovani Bernard CIN
|
@ MIA
|
50
|Carlos Hyde SEA
|
vs. NYG
|
51
|Mark Ingram BAL
|
vs. DAL
|
52
|Devonta Freeman NYG INJ
|
@ SEA
|
53
|Kalen Ballage LAC INJ
|
vs. NE
|
54
|Kerryon Johnson DET
|
@ CHI
|
55
|Tevin Coleman SF INJ
|
vs. BUF
|
56
|Deandre Washington MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
57
|Lamical Perine NYJ
|
vs. LV
|
58
|Malcolm Brown LAR
|
@ ARI
|
59
|Jerick McKinnon SF
|
vs. BUF
|
60
|Jordan Wilkins IND
|
@ HOU
|
61
|Samaje Perine CIN
|
@ MIA
|
62
|Alfred Morris NYG
|
@ SEA
|
63
|Tony Pollard DAL
|
@ BAL
|
64
|Boston Scott PHI
|
@ GB
|
65
|Brian Hill ATL
|
vs. NO
|
66
|Mike Boone MIN
|
vs. JAC
|
67
|Benny Snell Jr. PIT
|
vs. WAS
|
68
|Cordarrelle Patterson CHI
|
vs. DET
|
69
|Joshua Kelley LAC
|
vs. NE
|
70
|Tyler Ervin GB INJ
|
vs. PHI
|
71
|Chris Thompson JAC
|
@ MIN
|
72
|Matt Breida MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
73
|T.J. Yeldon BUF
|
@ SF
|
74
|Travis Homer SEA
|
vs. NYG
|
75
|Darrel Williams KC
|
vs. DEN
|
76
|Lamar Miller CHI
|
vs. DET
|
77
|AJ Dillon GB
|
vs. PHI
|
78
|Justice Hill BAL
|
vs. DAL
|
79
|Ty Johnson NYJ
|
vs. LV
|
80
|Jeremy McNichols TEN
|
vs. CLE
|
81
|Dion Lewis NYG
|
@ SEA
|
82
|Peyton Barber WAS
|
@ PIT
|
83
|Anthony McFarland Jr. PIT
|
vs. WAS
|
84
|DeeJay Dallas SEA
|
vs. NYG
|
85
|D’Onta Foreman TEN
|
vs. CLE
|
86
|Gabe Nabers LAC
|
vs. NE
|
87
|Corey Clement PHI
|
@ TEN
|
88
|Royce Freeman DEN
|
@ KC
|
89
|Austin Walter SF
|
vs. BUF
|
90
|Patrick Laird MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
91
|Ryan Nall CHI
|
vs. DET
|
92
|Devine Ozigbo JAC
|
@ MIN
|
93
|D’Ernest Johnson CLE
|
@ TEN
|
94
|Kyle Juszczyk SF
|
vs. BUF
|
95
|Darwin Thompson KC
|
vs. DEN
|
96
|Jaylen Samuels PIT
|
vs. WAS
|
97
|Eno Benjamin ARI
|
vs. LAR
|
98
|Dare Ogunbowale JAC
|
@ MIN
|
99
|J.J. Taylor NE
|
@ LAC
|
100
|Lynn Bowden Jr. MIA
|
vs. CIN
|
101
|Jordan Howard PHI
|
@ GB
For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.
