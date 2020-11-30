Fantasy Football Week 13 WR Rankings: Tyreek Hill Goes Off, Is Deebo Samuel Back?

Fantasy Football Week 13 WR Rankings: Tyreek Hill Goes Off, Is Deebo Samuel Back?

Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings Week 13

Getty Wide receiver Tyreek Hill #10 of the Kansas City Chiefs.

Welcome to our Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Rankings for Week 13 of the 2020 NFL regular season. This week we see a slew of viable options stripped from our lineups, as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Carolina Panthers are on a bye.  Plus, Tyreek Hill cements himself as the top option at the position, while Deebo Samuel reemerges in San Francisco.

Reminder: These rankings are based on full-PPR scoring formats.

Wide Receiver Outlook Week 13

We’d be doing a disservice if we didn’t at least touch on Tyreek Hill‘s (WR1) monstrous performance from this past Sunday. The wideout put up an absurd 57.9 points against the Buccaneers, including a mindboggling first quarter stat line of 7-203-2. With Julio Jones banged up and aging, Michael Thomas’s injury-riddled campaign and DeAndre Hopkins’s somewhat inconsistent output, Hill looks very much like the best receiver in the game.

After failing to crack the 100-yard barrier in each of the first eight weeks, he’s now done so in three consecutive games, averaging 39.3 ppg over that span. He’ll look to continue his tear against the Broncos defense this week, a unit which he racked up a modest (by Hill’s standards) 17.5 points against back in Week 7.

Speaking of Hill, over the final 10 weeks of 2019, he was outscored by then-49ers rookie Deebo Samuel (WR24), who ranked as WR7 over that period. Unfortunately, 2020 has been far less prolific for the second-year pass catcher. With injuries not only to himself, but also his quarterback, Samuel has fallen off the radar of many owners, or at least he had.

Over his past three games, Samuel’s looked to regain his form, averaging 18.1 ppg. There’s certainly reason to pause, as he’s topped five targets and 66 receiving yards just once over that span. Still, the fact that he outpaced the next closest 49ers pass-catcher by seven targets last week shows you where he currently stands in San Fran’s pecking order.

Oh, and it doesn’t hurt that he takes on a Seattle defense in Week 13 who has allowed 11.92 ppg more to the WR position than any other team in football.

Week 13 Fantasy Rankings: Wide Receiver 

Rankings
[QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Matchup: Great | AvgTough

#

 Wide Receivers TEAM

Opp.

1

 Tyreek Hill KC

vs. DEN

2

 Davante Adams GB

vs. PHI

3

 Adam Thielen MIN

vs. JAC

4

 Michael Thomas NO

@ ATL

5

 Calvin Ridley ATL

vs. NO

6

 DeAndre Hopkins ARI

vs. LAR

7

 Allen Robinson II CHI

vs. DET

8

 Keenan Allen LAC

vs. NE

9

 Terry McLaurin WAS

@ PIT

10

 Tyler Lockett SEA

vs. NYG

11

 A.J. Brown TEN

vs. CLE

12

 Julio Jones ATL  INJ

vs. NO

13

 DK Metcalf SEA

vs. NYG

14

 Cooper Kupp LAR

@ ARI

15

 Justin Jefferson MIN

vs. JAC

16

 Stefon Diggs BUF

@ SF

17

 Kenny Golladay DET INJ

@ CHI

18

 Diontae Johnson PIT

vs. WAS

19

 Will Fuller V HOU

vs. IND

20

 DeVante Parker MIA

vs. CIN

21

 Amari Cooper DAL

@ BAL

22

 Sterling Shepard NYG

@ SEA

23

 Brandin Cooks HOU

vs. IND

24

 Deebo Samuel SF

vs. BUF

25

 D.J. Chark Jr. JAC INJ

@ MIN

26

 Robert Woods LAR

@ ARI

27

 JuJu Smith-Schuster PIT

vs. WAS

28

 Michael Pittman Jr. IND

@ HOU

29

 Chase Claypool PIT

vs. WAS

30

 Jarvis Landry CLE

@ TEN

31

 Brandon Aiyuk SF

vs. BUF

32

 Nelson Agholor LV

@ NYJ

33

 Tim Patrick DEN

@ KC

34

 Corey Davis TEN

vs. CLE

35

 Cole Beasley BUF

@ SF

36

 CeeDee Lamb DAL

@ BAL

37

 Mike Williams LAC

vs. NE

38

 Jakobi Meyers NE

@ LAC

39

 Marquise Brown BAL

vs. DAL

40

 Darius Slayton NYG 

@ SEA

41

 Marvin Jones Jr. DET

@ CHI

42

 Tyler Boyd CIN

@ MIA

43

 Jalen Reagor PHI

@ GB

44

 Keelan Cole JAC

@ MIN

45

 Tee Higgins CIN

@ MIA

46

 Breshad Perriman NYJ

vs. LV

47

 Jerry Jeudy DEN

@ KC

48

 Anthony Miller CHI

vs. DET

49

 Emmanuel Sanders NO

@ ATL

50

 Allen Lazard GB

vs. PHI

51

 Laviska Shenault Jr. JAC

@ MIN

52

 T.Y. Hilton IND

@ HOU

53

 Christian Kirk ARI

vs. LAR

54

 Russell Gage ATL

vs. NO

55

 Travis Fulgham PHI

@ GB

56

 Jamison Crowder NYJ

vs. LV

57

 Dez Bryant BAL

vs. DAL

58

 Darnell Mooney CHI

vs. DET

59

 Sammy Watkins KC

vs. DEN

60

 Josh Reynolds LAR

@ ARI

61

 Hunter Renfrow LV

@ NYJ

62

 Denzel Mims NYJ

vs. LV

63

 Chad Beebe MIN

vs. JAC

64

 Collin Johnson JAC

@ MIN

65

 M. Valdes-Scantling GB

vs. PHI

66

 Golden Tate NYG

@ SEA

67

 Damiere Byrd NE

@ LAC

68

 A.J. Green CIN

@ MIA

69

 Olabisi Johnson MIN

vs. JAC

70

 David Moore SEA

vs. NYG

71

 Michael Gallup DAL

@ BAL

72

 Rashard Higgins CLE

@ TEN

73

 John Brown BUF

@ SF

74

 Greg Ward PHI

@ GB

75

 Cordarrelle Patterson CHI

vs. DET

76

 DaeSean Hamilton DEN

@ KC

77

 Marvin Hall DET

@ CHI

78

 Danny Amendola DET INJ

@ CHI

79

 Willie Snead IV BAL

vs. DAL

80

 Henry Ruggs III LV

@ NYJ

81

 Jakeem Grant MIA

vs. CIN

82

 Kendrick Bourne SF

vs. BUF

83

 Zach Pascal IND

@ HOU

84

 Isaiah Wright WAS

@ PIT

85

 Richie James SF

vs. BUF

86

 Steven Sims Jr. WAS

@ PIT

87

 Larry Fitzgerald ARI

vs. LAR

88

 Olamide Zaccheaus ATL

vs. NO

89

 Mecole Hardman KC

vs. DEN

90

 Adam Humphries TEN

vs. CLE

91

 Cam Sims WAS

@ PIT

92

 KeKe Coutee HOU

vs. IND

93

 Demarcus Robinson KC

vs. DEN

94

 KhaDarel Hodge CLE

@ TEN

95

 Van Jefferson LAR

@ ARI

96

 N’Keal Harry NE

@ LAC

97

 Andy Isabella ARI

vs. LAR

98

 Trent Taylor SF

vs. BUF

99

 Deonte Harris NO

@ ATL

100

 Tre’Quan Smith NO

@ ATL

101

 KJ Hamler DEN

@ KC

102

 Chris Conley JAC INJ

@ MIN

103

 Bryan Edwards LV

@ NYJ

104

 Marcus Johnson IND

@ HOU

105

 Gabriel Davis BUF

@ SF

106

 Braxton Berrios NYJ

vs. LV

107

 Cedrick Wilson DAL

@ BAL

108

 Marquez Callaway NO

@ ATL

109

 Miles Boykin BAL

vs. DAL

110

 Jalen Guyton LAC

vs. NE

111

 Austin Mack NYG

@ SEA

112

 Byron Pringle KC

vs. DEN

113

 DeMichael Harris IND

@ HOU

114

 Jeff Smith NYJ

vs. LV

115

 James Washington PIT

vs. WAS

116

 Mike Thomas CIN

@ MIA

117

 Isaiah McKenzie BUF

@ SF

118

 Christian Blake ATL

vs. NO

119

 Ray-Ray McCloud PIT

vs. WAS

120

 Kalif Raymond TEN

vs. CLE

121

 Devin Duvernay BAL

vs. DAL

122

 Alshon Jeffery PHI

@ GB

123

 Isaiah Ford NE

@ LAC
