Josh Gordon Fantasy Outlook: Is New Chiefs WR a Waiver Wire Must-Add?

It’s that time of the year again. The leaves are changing colors, pumpkin spice is in the air, and a freshly reinstated Josh Gordon is tantalizing fantasy football owners. In reality, the former first-team All-Pro hasn’t been fantasy relevant since his abbreviated run in New England with Tom Brady and hasn’t been a bonafide fantasy star since way back in 2013. However, the now 30-year-old Gordon continues to find a way into the fantasy spotlight.

Had the former Fan Controlled Football league star (not a typo) signed essentially anywhere else, he’d likely remain a fantasy afterthought. Instead, fantasy owners’ ears perked up at ESPN’s Adam Schefter’s report that Gordon is expected to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Taking into consideration that Gordon is likely to be eligible to play as soon as Week 4, will be catching passes from Patrick Mahomes and has a reasonable path to the Chiefs WR2 gig opposite of Tyreek Hill, there’s reason to be optimistic. However, will that optimism turn into fantasy gold?

Gordon’s Fantasy Outlook With the Chiefs

First things first, while Gordon may be eligible to suit up as soon as this coming weekend, there’s a good chance that doesn’t actually come to fruition. NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport has reported that the Chiefs will be initially signing Gordon to their practice squad with the idea that they’ll elevate him when he “gets up to speed.”

So, should you scoop Gordon, be prepared for the possibility that he’ll be occupying a bench spot for a few weeks. Still, figuring he gets added to K.C.’s 53-man roster sooner rather than later, there are things to like from a fantasy perspective.

The most obvious is who he’ll be catching passes from. Mahomes once made Demarcus Robinson a fantasy sensation, so you’d think he could work his magic with a guy like Gordon — even at his regressed state. Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce will continue to eat up targets in the Chiefs passing game. However, their presence should allow plenty of 1-on-1 looks for Gordon in the passing game.

As for who Gordon will be competing with for the leftover targets, Robinson, Mecole Hardman and Byron Pringle are all quality players, but by no means surefire roadblocks. The biggest problem is not the talents ahead of Gordon on the depth chart, but rather the opportunities. The three receivers listed above have seen a total of 33 targets come their way over the first three weeks of play — a median of 10 targets apiece. In other words, the Chiefs love to spread the ball around and switch up their third option on a weekly basis. Chances are Gordon is no longer the player to change that offensive philosophy.