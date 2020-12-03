Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 13

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 13 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features one of the position’s top scorers over the past month met with a matchup that may lead to some second-guessing.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Honorable Mention Start of the Week: Younghoe Koo vs. NO

Koo is great. How great? His 21.0 points last week were more than all but five QBs across the league. Yes, New Orleans has held all but two of their last eight opponents at the position to 8.0 or fewer. However, Koo was not one of them, as he racked up 13.0 points against the Saints just two weeks ago. The fact that he’s rostered in just 80% of leagues is a disgrace.

Actual Start of the Week: Jason Sanders vs. CIN

Sanders isn’t far off of Koo’s production. The Miami placekicker has scored double-digit points in four consecutive games and in six of his last eight. The Bengals have allowed double-digit points to kickers for three straight weeks.

Aldrick Rosas/Chase McLauglin at MIN

Rosas has reverted back to the Jaguars’ practice squad and it will be interesting to see if it is him or Chase McLaughlin doing the kicking for Jacksonville this week. In Rosas’ two games this year, the former Pro Bowler has averaged 12.0 points. Minnesota allows a league-high 10.45 points to kickers this year.

Sleeper: Matt Gay at ARI

Gay’s production has been nothing to sleep on, never once scoring below 10.0 points this year. Yet, since he’s appeared in just two games, he’s rostered in just 4% of leagues. No kicker has scored below 9.0 points against Arizona in five straight games. Over that span, those kickers averaged 12.6 ppg.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Randy Bullock at MIA

Over the first seven weeks, Bullock was the position’s leading scorer (77.0 pts. / 11.0 ppg). Since then he’s plummeted to K29. Essentially, he’s been unplayable, never once making more than one field goal in each of his last four games. Miami has held all but one opponent to a minimum of one made field goal this season.

Cody Parkey at TEN

Parkey has totaled 19.0 points over the past two weeks and has hit on a kick from 40-49 yards in five straight games. Unfortunately, Tennesse has surrendered just three kicks from such distance this season (t-3rd-fewest in NFL).

Buyers Beware: Dustin Hopkins at PIT

Since Week 9, Hopkins is K5, averaging 10.3 ppg. The Steelers, on the other hand, allow just 5.40 ppg to the position this year. Their last three opponents have each failed to crack 5.0 points.

