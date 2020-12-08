Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 14

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 14 of the NFL season. Our kicker edition features a one-time must-start out of Baltimore presented with a questionable matchup.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Younghoe Koo at LAC

There’s not much left to say about Koo at this point, so we’ll leave you with this little tidbit. Koo’s 15.3 ppg over the last three games outpaces his own QB, Matt Ryan, by 3.6 ppg. The Chargers have allowed three of their last four opponents at the position to score 9.0-plus points.

Dustin Hopkins vs. SF

Hopkins has been absurd since returning from his Week 8 bye, averaging 11.0 ppg and not once scoring in single-digits. While a matchup with San Francisco may sound intimidating, it’s actually quite the opposite. The 49ers have allowed 10.0-plus points to kickers in four straight games.

Ryan Succop vs. MIN

Succop has scored 6.0 points or fewer in three of his last four games. With that said, he’s shown an elite ceiling, scoring 10.0-plus points in half of his last eight contests. Succop has hit on four kicks from 40-49 yards over his last five games. The Vikings allow the ninth-most kicks in the NFL from said distance (7). Minnesota also surrenders the third-most points to the position (9.92 ppg).

Joey Slye vs. DEN

Slye has scored double-digit points in back-to-back weeks and has now scored at least 8.0 points in three of his last four games. Over Denver’s last seven games they’ve allowed an average of 13.0 ppg to kickers. Over that span, they’ve allowed nine kicks between 40 yards and 50-plus yards. Slye has hit on four such kicks since Week 9.

Jason Myers vs. NYJ

The Jets have allowed 11.00 points or more to opposing kickers in four of their last six games. Their 10.02 ppg surrendered to the position make them one of just two teams (Broncos) to allow double-digit points on a per-game basis to the position. Myers has scored 12.0-plus points in four of his last seven games, reaching at least 8.0 points in all but one of those contests.

Sleeper: Stephen Gostkowski at JAC

Gostkowski is far from the automatic play he was during his New England days. He’s scored more than 7.0 points in only two of his last nine games. With that said, Jacksonville presents an intriguing matchup for the 3x-Super Bowl Champ. The Jags have allowed 10.00-plus points in seven games this season, including 12.0 points to Gostkowksi back in Week 2.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Cody Parkey vs. BAL

Parkey has combined for 22.0 points over the past two weeks, fifth-most at his position. However, let’s not forget that was preceded by a five-game streak where he failed to score double-digit points. Baltimore allows 4.73 ppg to kickers this year, second-fewest in the NFL.

Nick Folk at LAR

Folk has scored no fewer than 9.0 points in three straight weeks. Yet, the Rams have held six of their last eight opponents at the position to 7.0 points or fewer. Folk has failed to top 8.0 points on seven occasions this season.

Buyers Beware: Justin Tucker at CLE

Tucker is simply not the automatic play many drafted him to be. Through the first 12 weeks of play, Tucker was already a borderline starter, checking in at K11, averaging 9.1 ppg. Yet, since his Week 7 bye, he’s seen his average plummet to just 6.4 ppg, the 19th-most at his position over that span. Since Cleveland’s Week 9 bye, they’ve allowed just 4.75 ppg to kickers.

