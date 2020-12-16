Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 15

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 15 of the NFL season.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Justin Tucker vs. JAC

Tucker is riding high after a 55-yard game-winner. He’s also now scored 9.0-plus points in three of his last four games. The Jaguars allow 9.46 ppg to opposing kickers this season. They’ve also allowed seven double-digit outings to the position this year.

Tyler Bass at DEN

Since Week 7, Bass has averaged 13.0 ppg (most in NFL). While plenty of that has to do with an absurd 23.0 showing against the Jets, even excluding that game he’s still averaged 11.3 ppg over his last six games. Only three of Denver’s last 10 opponents at the position have failed to crack double-digit scoring.

Greg Zuerlein vs. SF

While a Dak Prescott-less Cowboys offense may not be the prettiest on the eyes, it has helped Greg Z recapture his fantasy prominence. Zuerlein has now scored 10.0-plus points in five of his last nine games, including four times over his last six outings. San Francisco has allowed 10.0-plus points to opposing kickers in five consecutive games.

Sleeper: Matt Gay vs. NYJ

Owned in just 9% of Yahoo leagues, Gay offers high-end upside for a late-week add if you have the roster space. He’s scored 8.0-plus points in three of his four games since taking over the kicking duties in Los Angeles. He’s also got a mouth-watering matchup on his hands. The Jets allow the second-most points to kickers this season (10.02 ppg). Five of their last seven opponents have scored 11.0-plus points, while all but one kicker over that span scored at least 8.0 points.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Sleeper: Nick Folk at MIA

Folk has scored 9.0 points or more in four of his last six games. Yet, he’s also scored in single-digits in all but one of his past five games. The Dolphins haven’t allowed a single kicker all season to score double-digit points and they allow a league-low 4.54 ppg to the position.

Matt Prater at TEN

Prater has now scored 6.0 points or fewer in four consecutive games. To make matters worse, Matthew Stafford may miss this week with a rib injury, likely further limiting Prater’s chances of padding his numbers. The Titans have held two of their last three opponents to 6.0 points or fewer.

Aldrick Rosas at BAL

Rosas has appeared in three games this season, scoring 9.0-plus points in two of those contests. He’s nailed a 50-plus yarder in each appearance, but takes on a Ravens team that has yet to surrender a kick from such distance all season long. Only one kicker has eclipsed 7.0 points against Baltimore over their last 11 games.

Buyers Beware: Younghoe Koo vs. TB

As a Koo fanboy for much of the season, this placement stings. Although it may sting a whole lot more if I and my fellow Koo truthers don’t at least second-guess inserting him into our lineups this week. Coming off his first single-digit showing (6.0) in six games, we’d typically expect Koo to bounce back. With that said, Tampa Bay does allow the sixth-fewest points (6.62) to kickers this year.

