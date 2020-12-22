Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers: Week 16

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Kickers for Week 16 of the NFL season.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Be sure to also check out our weekly fantasy football kicker rankings to better gauge where these start-sit options compare to the rest of the options at the position.

Kickers: Start ‘Em

Cairo Santos at JAC

The highest-scoring player at his position since Week 15, Santos has combined for 28.0 points over his last two games. He nailed three kicks between 40-49 yards this past weekend. The Jaguars, on the other hand, have allowed four kicks of such distance over the past month, which just so happens to tie for the NFL lead over that period. No kicker has scored fewer than 8.0 points against Jacksonville in five consecutive games.

Jason Sanders at LV

Sanders laid a dud last week, mustering up just 2.0 points. However, he’s still scored 10.0-plus points in six of his last seven games. Las Vegas has allowed 14.0-plus points to half of their last four opposing kickers.

Younghoe Koo at KC

You didn’t think we’d actually sign off on the 2020 fantasy football season without fanboying over Younghoe Koo one more time now, did you? Koo has scored 10.0-plus points in eight of his last 10 games. The Chiefs allow the fourth-fewest points to kickers this year (6.43 ppg). However, the Bucs allowed 6.67 ppg to kickers prior to last week and Koo left that matchup scoring 11.0 points. We’ve kept our faith in Koo all season long, we aren’t going to second-guess ourselves at the finish line.

Sleeper: Wil Lutz vs. MIN

It’s odd to call Lutz a sleeper considering he finished last season tied with Harrison Butker as the position’s highest scorer. However, that was last season. In 2020, Lutz is your K15 and has not topped 3.0 points in three consecutive games. We’re holding out hope that he can show glimpses of his 2019 form this Friday. The Vikings are just one of two teams this season to allow double-digit points on a per-game basis to opposing kickers, while four of their last six opponents have scored 9.0 points or more.

Kickers: Sit ‘Em

Nick Folk vs. BUF

Folk has scored 9.0 points in four of his last five games. He’s also fresh off a 15.0 point outing after hitting on three kicks between 40-49 yards. Yet, over the last four weeks, Buffalo has allowed just one kick from such distance. In fact, since the Bills’ Week 11 bye, opposing kickers average just 3.0 points against Buffalo.

Matt Gay at SEA

Gay has been a super solid play since taking over kicking duties for the Rams, averaging 8.8 points on the season and scoring 10.0 points in three of his last five games. However, the chances of him hitting double-digits once again appear fairly bleak against the Seahawks. Seattle has held seven of their last eight opposing kickers to 5.0 points or fewer.

Buyers Beware: Tyler Bass at NE

Since Week 7, Bass leads all kickers in fantasy points with 12.9 ppg. That’s right, Bass has even outscored the almighty Younghoe Koo over that period. You’ll likely ride with this type of production in your championship matchup. However, here’s just a slight warning, the last four kickers to face off with the Patriots have combined for an average of just 3.5. One of those kickers, Jason Sanders, the second-highest scoring kicker on a per-game basis heading into last week’s matchup with New England, finished the game with a mere 2.0 points.

