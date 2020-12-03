Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks: Week 13

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks edition for Week 13 of the NFL season. In this week’s quarterback edition, we feature the reigning league MVP’s return to our lineups. Plus, a former No. 1 overall pick is presented with a difficult matchup.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Patrick Mahomes will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of his caliber check out our weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings.

QB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Lamar Jackson vs. DAL

Owners were stripped of Jackson’s services due to COVID-19 protocol a week ago. Yet, even when available this year he’s not been the same locked-in weekly start he was a year ago, ranking as QB11 since Week 5. A matchup with Dallas this week could give us glimpses of vintage MVP Lamar. Two of the Cowboys’ last three opponents at the position have each scored three TDs and tallied at least 22.96 fantasy points. They also surrendered 74 rushing yards and a TD to Kyler Murray back in Week 6.

Taysom Hill at ATL

Hill’s production through the air plummeted a week ago and we could care less. Since taking over for Drew Brees, Hill is QB6, outpacing the likes of Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray, just to name a few. Furthermore, he’s rushed for at least 44 rushing yards in four straight games and scored two rushing TDs in back-to-back weeks. The Falcons have given up six rushing TDs to QBs this year, tied for most in the NFL. Atlanta has allowed at least 20.82 points to QBs in five of their last eight games, including a 24.22 point outing to Hill just two weeks ago.

Kirk Cousins vs. JAC

Quietly, there have been very few signal-callers more productive than Cousins over the past month of play. Averaging the fifth-most points among QBs (22.13 pts.) since Week 9, Cousins has thrown 11 TDs to just 1 INT over that span. The Jaguars have given up 23 TD passes this season, one off of the league-high. QBs average 2.66 TDs per game against Jacksonville over six of the last seven games.

Sleeper: Mitchell Trubisky vs. DET

Toss aside your preemptive feelings towards Trubisky, or rather the feelings you’re told you are supposed to have towards him by mainstream media. From a fantasy perspective, he tends to be money. In games he started and finished this year, the former No. 2 overall pick averages 20.1 ppg. In fact, he’s scored 18.3-plus points in six of his last nine games in such situations, dating back to last season. Three of the last five QBs (excluding P.J. Walker & Alex Smith) to play Detroit have each scored at least 3 TDs and topped 20.0 points.

QB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Alex Smith at PIT

The Alex Smith air raid in Washington has died down in recent weeks. After averaging 357.5 passing yards on 43.5 attempts per game from Week 9-10, he’s since failed to top 26 attempts nor 166 yards in a game. Over the Steelers’ last six games, QBs have averaged just 192.3 ypg.

Carson Wentz at GB

From Week 3-7, Wentz was QB3 in fantasy, averaging 24.7 ppg. Since then, he’s averaged just 13.89 ppg, plummeting to QB22 over that span. He’s averaged just 195.25 passing ypg over his last four outings while accounting for seven turnovers. Three of the last four opposing QBs to face off with the Packers have scored 12.64 points or fewer, two of which failed to crack 170 yards passing.

Matt Ryan vs. NO

Ryan has averaged 11.09 points over the last two weeks with 2 TDs and 3 INTs. He managed just 7.28 points against the Saints back in Week 11. Toss aside a fluke week when the Saints got to feast on a practice squad WR at QB, the past three signal-callers to play the Saints have averaged 8.27 points.

Buyers Beware: Kyler Murray vs. LAR

For the first time all season long, Murray failed to find the endzone last week. In return, he racked up a season-low 8.90 points. His bum shoulder appears to be hampering his play quite a bit, while a matchup with the Rams certainly doesn’t add much of a silver lining. Los Angeles surrenders the second-fewest points to QBs this year. Still, Murray’s dual-threat abilities and potential ceiling keeps him in the mid-to-low-end QB1 discussion.

