Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks: Week 14

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Quarterbacks edition for Week 14 of the NFL season. In this week’s quarterback edition, we feature a rookie making his first career start. Plus, a former No. 1 overall pick met with a concerning matchup.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Patrick Mahomes will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of his caliber check out our weekly fantasy football quarterback rankings.

QB: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Russell Wilson vs. NYJ

Wilson has averaged just 14.13 ppg over three of his last four games. In those three games, he’s accounted for two touchdown passes and three interceptions. However, a matchup with the woeful Jets should get the seven-time Pro Bowler back on track. Gang Green has collected just one interception over their last six games. Over that span, starting QBs have averaged 26.22 points against New York.

Justin Herbert vs. ATL

Herbert saw his fantasy production flatline a week ago, putting up just 6.36 points while the Chargers got shutout to the tune of 45-0. Still, this is a QB who has topped 20.0 points in eight of his 11 career starts. Furthermore, he’s attempted at least 42 passes in all but one game since returning from his Week 6 bye. The Falcons allow the seventh-most pass attempts and second-most passing yards in football. Three of their last four opponents at the position have scored at least 23.58 points.

Ryan Tannehill at JAC

From Week 7-10, Tannehill was the 17th-highest scoring player at his position. Since then, he’s QB5, averaging 23.52 ppg. He’s now topped 22.0 points in two of his last three contests. Four of Jacksonville’s last six opponents at the position have scored 22.0-plus points. All six players managed at least 17.68 points.

Sleeper: Sam Darnold at SEA

Darnold showed signs of life a week ago, scoring three TDs and racking up 21.04 fantasy points, his first 13.0-plus point game since Week 4. The Seahawks allow an average of 22.67 ppg to QBs (2nd-most in NFL). Only two of their 12 opponents at the position this year have not recorded multi-TD performances. Those two QBs? Jared Goff, who topped 300 yards passing and Giants backup Colt McCoy.

Deep Sleeper: Mike Glennon vs. TEN

Glennon threw 10 deep balls a week ago, the most in the NFL, per RotoWire. The Titans allow the fifth-most passing yards in football. Four of the last five QBs to play Tennessee have topped 294 passing yards.

QB: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Jalen Hurts vs. NO

Hurts will make his first career start this Sunday. From a fantasy perspective, it’s intriguing. Especially due to Hurts’ rushing ability. Still, he’s best avoided in the first round of playoffs, as he’s an unknown with a horrendous matchup. No QB has topped 12.92 points against the Saints over their last four games.

Jared Goff vs. NE

Goff has been hit-or-miss this season. The former No. 1 overall pick has scored 10.48 points or fewer in two of his past four games. In each of those other two games, he’s topped 24.14 points. The idea that Goff inches close to those latter numbers seem far fetched. New England has held four QBs below double-digits since Week 6. Bunched in that group are both Justin Herbert and Kyler Murray, who are top-nine scorers at the position.

Derek Carr vs. IND

Carr has now scored 22.6-plus points in two of his last three games. His 32.74 points a week ago was the highest output by a QB around the league. However, he’s also scored 7.16 points or fewer in two of his last four games. He’s also thrown for 215 yards or fewer in four of his last six games. Indianapolis has held three of their last five opponents at the position to 221 yards or fewer.

Buyers Beware: Baker Mayfield vs. BAL

Mayfield is fresh off arguably the greatest performance of his NFL career. He’s now totaled six touchdown passes and zero interceptions over the last two weeks. With that said, the Browns are still a run-first team, evident by the fact that Mayfield has scored 7.78 points or fewer in four of his last seven games. The Ravens have allowed just 14.65 ppg to QBs over the past four weeks.

