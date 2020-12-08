Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends: Week 14

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Tight Ends edition for Week 14 of the NFL season. This edition features a former college quarterback looking to extend his breakout campaign.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Travis Kelce will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of such caliber check out our weekly fantasy football tight end rankings.

TE: Start ‘Em

Start of the Week: Mark Andrews at CLE

On top of Andrews missing each of the past two weeks (COVID), he’s been far less consistent this season than the year prior. Andrews has scored 6.20 points or fewer in three of his last five games. With that said, he’s also topped 13.8 points in back-to-back games. The Browns allow the second-most points and (t)TDs. In fact, they just allowed 73 yards, one TD and 25.3 combined points to Anthony Firkser and MyCole Pruitt a week ago. Oh, Andrews also scored a season-high 22.80 points against Cleveland way back in Week 1.

Hunter Henry vs. ATL

Henry was horrendous a week ago, as were most Chargers players. Expect the offense to bounce back as a whole against the Falcons. Atlanta gives up 15.77 ppg to TEs (fifth-most in NFL). Their nine TDs surrendered to the position are tied for second-most in football.

Mike Gesicki vs. KC

Gesicki is the fourth-highest scoring TE over the last two weeks, averaging 17.7 ppg. He’s also seen 26 total targets come his way over his last four games. The past three starting TEs to face off with the Chiefs have each seen seven targets. Those three players averaged 5.6 receptions and 83.6 yards.

Sleeper: Will Dissly/Jacob Hollister vs. NYJ

Dissly and Jacob Hollister played an identical number of snaps last week. Both are risky plays as combined, they’ve topped 6.80 points just once since their Week 6 bye (Hollister – 11.0 pts. / Wk. 9). However, as usual, a matchup with the Jets makes skill players intriguing. New York has allowed five TDs to TEs over their last three games.

Sleeper: Cole Kmet at HOU

Kmet has now outsnapped Jimmy Graham in three straight games and is fresh off a career-high 14.7 points. It’s difficult to trust any Bears offensive player not named Allen Robinson or David Montgomery. Yet, Houston has allowed 48-plus yards or a TD to a TE in five of their last seven games.

TE: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Dawson Knox vs. PIT

Knox has found the endzone in back-to-back weeks, averaging 9.95 points over that span. Don’t fall for it, it’s a fluke. Knox is nowhere near a top option for Josh Allen in the passing game. He’s had no more than four targets, nor 36 yards in any game this year. Yes, Logan Thomas’ performance last week against Pittsburgh may pique some people’s interest. However, prior to this past Monday, the Steelers had allowed no TE to top 52 yards, nor score a TD, since Week 2.

Dan Arnold at NYG



Arnold scored twice last week. Yet, he’s been targeted more than three times just once over his last six games. The Giants have allowed just two receiving TDs all season to the position.

Tyler Higbee vs. NE

Higbee, like everyone else on this list, has a TD to show from last week. Yet, like everyone listed above him, it’s masking a major floor in his yearly output. Higbee is arguably the most disappointing player at his position this year, scoring in single-digits in all but two games. It also doesn’t help that Gerald Everett has caught more passes than Higbee in half of their past four games. The Patriots have allowed just one TD to the position this year.

Buyers Beware: Logan Thomas vs. SF

Thomas said no thanks to recent trends last week, exploding for 98 yards and a TD in what appeared to be a tough matchup. Will he be able to do the same this time around? No defense allows fewer points to TEs than the 49ers.

