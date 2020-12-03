Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 13

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers for Week 13 of the NFL season. This edition features one of the league’s most talented playmakers looking to get on track.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Tyreek Hill will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

Start-Sit [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

WR: Start ‘Em

Cooper Kupp at ARI

Kupp, like the majority of the Rams offense a week ago, laid a dud. Still, he’s scored 22.0-plus points in two of his last four games, seeing an absurd 45 targets over that span. Expect Kupp to get things rolling once again against a Cardinals defense who has allowed the second-most fantasy points over the last four games. Three WRs over the past three weeks have hauled in at least nine receptions against Arizona.

Justin Jefferson at JAC

Jefferson had been very much boom or bust to begin the season. Yet, he’s really come into his own of late, scoring 17.6 points in three straight games. Speaking of coming into his own, Jefferson’s QB, Kirk Cousins, has thrown 12 TDs to just one INT since the team’s Week 7 bye. Don’t worry about Adam Thielen’s likely return, Jefferson gets a matchup with a Jags team that has allowed seven different receivers to top the 100-yard mark since Week 5.

Jarvis Landry at TEN

After not cracking 30 yards receiving in back-to-back games, Landry exploded for 143 yards and a TD a week ago. That type of production may be difficult to replicate, but he could once again be in for another high-volume day. Fresh off a season-high (tied) 11 targets and eight receptions, Landry takes on a Titans team that has allowed the second-most targets and receptions to WRs over the last four weeks.

Keep Your Faith: Michael Thomas at ATL

This is an odd inclusion in this column, but then again it’s been an odd year. Thomas has topped 51 yards just once this season. Good news, that one occurrence came against the Falcons just two weeks ago. Atlanta gives up the second-most points and yards to WRs in 2020. Yes, the absence of Drew Brees has been a blow for all Saints skill players. Still, Thomas should show well in a plus-matchup.

Sleeper: Marquise Brown vs. DAL

Prior to a 70-yard TD this past Wednesday that shot up his production, Brown had not scored double-digit points since Week 5. In fact, he hasn’t hauled in more than four receptions since returning from his Week 7 bye. With that said, he’s always a homerun threat, and against a Cowboys defense who has allowed a league-high 19 TDs to WRs, Brown may be worth a gamble.

Deep Sleeper: Golden Tate at SEA

Speaking of a gamble, Tate has been essentially non-existent this season. However, he did see a season-high nine targets a week ago and has totaled 14 over his last two games. With Colt McCoy likely under center, chances are the G-Men won’t be pushing the ball vertically to Darius Slayton, which could mean more work for Tate. The Seahawks also give up the most yards and points to WRs this year.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: Christian Kirk vs. LAR

Kirk was a top-11 play from Week 4-9. Since then, he checks in as WR58, averaging just 6.9 ppg. He’s now caught no more than four receptions in three straight games while failing to top 27 receiving yards in two of his last three. There is no defense more stout against WRs this season than the Rams, who have allowed just one wideout to top 70 yards since Week 3.

Marvin Jones at CHI

Jones has hit double-digits in two of his last three games. He’s also topped 51 receiving yards just once in his past six games. Kenny Golladay is making “progress” towards a return, and would immediately plummet Jones’ stock were he to play this week. Yes, the Bears have had a few tough weeks, but that was against a QB in Aaron Rodgers and a receiving duo of Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson the week prior. Chicago still allows the second-fewest points to WRs this year.

Buyers Beware: JuJu Smith-Schuster vs. WAS

JuJu has found the endzone in three of his last four games. He’s also seen nine-plus targets in two of his last three games. Problem is, he’s playing third-fiddle to Diontae Johnson and Chase Claypool in terms of target share of late. The chances that all three WRs produce to their typical output is unlikely against a Washington team that allows the third-fewest points and TDs to the position this year.

