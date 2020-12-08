Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 14

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers for Week 14 of the NFL season. This edition features a former top-five pick for the Titans in the midst of a breakout campaign. Plus, can Antonio Brown be trusted as we enter the playoffs? Let’s take a look.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Tyreek Hill will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

WR: Start ‘Em

Tyler Lockett vs. NYJ

Aside from a 21.0 point performance in Week 11, Lockett has averaged just 8.9 ppg since his 53.0 point explosion seven weeks ago. While he’ll likely fall short of the astronomical output in Week 14, we like his chances of at least getting back on track. The Jets have allowed the third-most points and receiving yards to WRs over the past two weeks.

Corey Davis at JAC

Don’t look now but Corey Davis, not A.J. Brown, leads Tennessee in both receptions (53) and yards (801). His 13 receptions of 20-plus yards are tied for the 12th-most in football. The big-play threat has notched at least 113 yards in three of his past six games. The Jaguars allow the fifth-most receiving TDs and sixth-most receiving yards to WRs this year.

Antonio Brown vs. MIN

Brown’s mere three target performance before the bye has likely led to owners souring on him as they enter the playoffs. Yet, let’s not forget that his 21 targets over the two games prior to his last outing was the most among all Bucs pass-catchers. If anything, the bye week may lead to A.B. becoming more of a focal point in Tampa Bay’s offense. The Vikings have allowed 19 receiving TDs to WRs this year, tied for most in NFL.

Sleeper: Mike Williams vs. ATL

Williams has scored single-digits in three of his last four games. However, he’s also seen seven-plus targets in two of his last three games. Expect him to convert on more of those looks in a mouth-watering matchup against a Falcons defense that allows the sixth-most receptions and second-most fantasy points to WRs.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: DeVante Parker vs. KC

Parker saw his two-game streak of 18.0-plus points come to a screeching halt last week, managing just 7.50 points against the Bengals. He’s now averaged just 39.86 ypg over seven of his last eight contests. Since Week 5, the Chiefs have allowed just two opposing WRs to top 63 yards.

Jalen Reagor at NO

Reagor made multiple splash plays last week, including finding the endzone as a returner. However, he’s shown essentially no notable consistency as a pass-catcher. The rookie has yet to eclipse 55 receiving yards in his career. He’s also hauled in no more than four receptions over that span. Jalen Hurts is set to make his first career NFL start at QB, which could theoretically energize Philly’s offense. However, New Orleans has allowed the fewest points to WRs over the past month.

Chad Hansen at CHI

Down numerous WRs, Hansen stepped in and stepped up for the Texans a week ago, topping 100-yards. He’s clearly in for an uptick in targets, but still sits well behind Brandin Cooks and KeKe Coutee in the pecking order. He’s worth monitoring in Houston’s pass-happy offense, but he’s too much of a question mark at this time. Not to mention Chicago allows the fourth-fewest points to WRs this year.

Buyers Beware: Jarvis Landry/Rashard Higgins vs. BAL

The beware aspect of this selection leans heavily towards Landry, as Higgins is essentially not even on my potential start radar. Higgins’ 21.5 points a week ago was an anomaly, as that number is just 0.7 points fewer than he had totaled in the previous four games. Landry’s floor is obviously much higher, but if you’re looking for him to extend his streak of 20.0-plus point performance to three, you’ll likely be well disappointed. Baltimore has allowed just one WR to eclipse 62 receiving yards since their Week 7 bye.

