Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers: Week 15

Welcome to Fantasy Football Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em Wide Receivers for Week 15 of the NFL season.

* Reminder: Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em is intended to present you with the non-obvious choices for your fantasy lineup. We dig deep into player matchups, scoring trends, and other factors to best help you with your fantasy decisions. Superstars such as Tyreek Hill will not be found in this column. If you’re looking for players of their caliber check out our weekly fantasy football wide receiver rankings.

Start-Sit [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

Follow the Heavy on Fantasy Facebook page for all the latest rankings, updates, & insight!

WR: Start ‘Em

A.J. Brown/Corey Davis vs. DET

Brown is a clear obvious start here. His running mate opposite him, not so much. Davis burned plenty of owners last week by mustering up a mere 4.4 points. Still, he’s scored double-digit points in six of his last eight games. Over the last two weeks the Lions rank within the top-three in points, receptions and yards surrendered to WRs.

TY Hilton vs. HOU

The Texans killer has awoken at the perfect time. WR85 over the first 11 weeks (6.9 ppg), Hilton has averaged nearly 23 ppg over his last three games, ranking as WR3. Hilton has amassed 98 receptions for 1,732 and 11 TDs over his 17 career games against the Texans. Furthermore, since Week 7, Houston has allowed five 100-plus yard receivers, while their 18 TDs allowed to the position this season rank third-most in the NFL.

Chris Godwin at ATL

A late-round one, early round-two selection in many drafts, a sub-5.0 point showing as Godwin produced last week is not going to cut it in the semifinals. Thankfully Godwin should bounce back in a big way against Atlanta. The Falcons allow the second-most points and yards to the position this season. Despite his down numbers last week, Godwin has either led or tied for the team lead in targets in all but three games he’s played in the season.

Terry McLaurin vs. SEA

McLaurin has now scored 4.40 points or fewer in back-to-back weeks. Yet, he still totaled 12 targets over that span, while averaging a healthy 8.77 targets on the year. The Seahawks allow the most targets to WRs in the NFL, oh and receptions, and yards, and points. Simply put, it’s a welcoming match.

Sleeper: Lynn Bowden Jr. vs. NE

Bowden led all Miami skill players in snaps a week ago and has averaged 12.3 ppg and totaled 13 targets since Week 13. Davante Parker is dealing with a hamstring strain, while Mike Gesicki may miss time with a shoulder injury. Bowden is popping off at the perfect time. A high-volume player with WR and RB eligibility across numerous platforms, Bowden is worth a look.

For More Fantasy Content Follow @VinnySomma on Twitter.

WR: Sit ‘Em

Sit of the Week: AJ Green vs. PIT

No A.J. Green is not a thing once again. Yes, he’s scored 14.0-plus points in two of his last four games. He’s also put up two goose eggs over that same span. This is less of an indictment on Green and more on his quarterback situation and the Bengals as a whole. Don’t burn yourself riding with a name, especially against an angry and stingy Steelers defense coming off a loss.

KeKe Coutee at IND

Coutee scored a touchdown last week, his second over his last four games. However, his high target share (9) in Week 13 looks to have been a fluke. Coutee hasn’t received more than four targets in any other game over the last four weeks. Brandin Cooks will likely be back this week to further eat into those targets, while Chad Hansen has 21 percent of the team’s targets over the past two weeks (h/t Adam Levitan of Rotoworld). The Colts allow the third-fewest targets and fifth-fewest receptions in the NFL to WRs.

KJ Hamler vs. BUF

Hamler exploded for 22-plus points and two scores last week. Still, he caught just two passes on three targets. He’s now hauled in more than four receptions just once over his 11 career games. The Bills have allowed just three receivers to eclipse four receptions since their Week 11 bye.

Buyers Beware: Tyler Lockett at WAS

Lockett has been moderately serviceable of late, averaging 11.25 ppg over the past two weeks. Exclude a 21.7 point outing against the Cardinals in Week 11 and Lockett has averaged 9.12 ppg over his last six games, half of which include single-digit outputs. Washington allows the fourth-fewest points to WRs this season. The WFT has allowed two receivers of the same team to eclipse 61 yards receiving just once since Week 6, which could prove to be an issue with DK Metcalf also needing touches.

Start-Sit [QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | DEF | Ks]

READ NEXT