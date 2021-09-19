Waiver Wire Week 3: Best Fantasy Football Pickups & Adds

Week 3’s fantasy football waiver wire is dominated by a number of injury replacements and familiar names resurrecting their fantasy value.

A knee injury suffered by Andy Dalton opened the door for rookie Justin Fields in Chicago to get some run under center. Darrell Henderson’s rib injury in the Rams’ victory over Indianapolis allowed Sony Michel to crack double-digit touches. Speaking of Michel, his former teammate in New England, James White, appears to be resurfacing as a viable weekly play in PPR-scoring formats after a down 2020 campaign. Plus, a number of young intriguing pass catchers around the NFL continue to produce.

Below we break down some of the most notable names to target after an exciting Week 2, while also supplying you with a full list of the top waiver-wire additions heading into Week 3.

* All owned percentages are based on Yahoo Fantasy Football leagues.

Notable Waiver Wire Targets for Week 3

Justin Fields, QB, CHI

Rostered: 51%

Week 3 Matchup: @ CLE

Name power and upside will likely make Fields the top add at the position this week — even if players such as Sam Darnold and Derek Carr are arguably more deserving. The rookie quarterback didn’t do much through the air in Week 2 but did tout the rock 10 times vs. Cincinnati. Mobile signal-callers will always stay afloat from a fantasy perspective. As for Dalton, the Bears don’t believe their starting quarterback suffered an ACL injury via NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. With that said, head coach Matt Nagy reiterated to reporters following the game that Fields is further along than they expected him to be at this point (h/t Lester A. Wiltfong Jr. of Windy City Gridiron).

James White, RB, NE

Rostered: 42%

Week 3 Matchup: vs. NO

In standard formats, Damien Harris is the back to own. However, if you’re operating in some sort of a PPR scoring format — as most are nowadays — White is the Patriots back who should be in your lineup. The duo played essentially the same number of snaps in Week 2 (Harris – 51%, White 49%). However, White saw six targets on the day while Harris received just one. White has now seen 13 targets over two weeks of play and gets a Saints defense this coming week that allowed six targets and 65 receiving yards to running backs in Week 2.

Sterling Shepard, WR, NYG

Rostered: 57%

Week 3 Matchup: vs. ATL

This one is pretty simple. Do you want a No. 1 wide receiver? Because that’s what Shepard has become in PPR leagues. Henry Ruggs and Marvin Jones are both also worth adds, but Shepard’s consistency sets him apart from the pack of waiver wire pass catchers. Dating back to last season, the Oklahoma product has averaged 10.3 targets, nine receptions, 99 receiving yards and 24.5 points per game over his last four contests. He’s also totaled four touchdowns over that span.

Top Waiver Wire Targets for Week 3

# Top Waiver-Wire Targets % Owned Wk. 3 Opp. 1 Sterling Shepard WR I NYG 57% vs. ATL 2 James White RB I NE 42% vs. NO 3 Sony Michel RB I LAR 60% vs. TB 4 Zach Moss RB I BUF 49% vs. WAS 5 Henry Ruggs WR I LV 34% vs. MIA 6 Darnell Mooney WR I CHI 45% @CLE 7 Marvin Jones WR I JAC 63% vs. ARI 8 Michael Carter RB I NYJ 50% @ DEN 9 Jaylen Waddle WR I MIA 68% @ LV 10 Tim Patrick WR I DEN 22% vs. NYJ 11 Curtis Samuel WR I WAS 35% on IR 12 Cordarrelle Patterson RB I ATL 12% @ NYG 13 Tony Pollard RB I DAL 51% vs. PHI 14 Zach Pascal WR I IND 15% @ TEN 15 Sam Darnold QB I CAR 15% @ HOU 16 Michael Pittman WR I IND 61% @ TEN 17 Derek Carr QB I LV 25% vs. MIA 18 Justin Fields QB I CHI 51% @ CLE 19 Teddy Bridgewater QB I DEN 17% vs. NYJ 20 Kenneth Gainwell RB I PHI 36% @ DAL 21 Jeff Wilson RB I SF 13% on PUP-R 22 Daniel Jones QB I NYG 19% vs. ATL 23 KJ Osborn WR I MIN 2% vs. SEA 24 Jack Doyle TE I IND 1% @ TEN