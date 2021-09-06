Fantasy Football Week 1 QB Rankings: Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts & More

is the answer under center for the

. Hell, it wouldn’t be a shocker if we saw Gardner Minshew’s mullet flowing out there on the field at some point this season — a scenario we’ll always welcome.

, you can’t go wrong with the Eagles QB1. The running quarterback always reigns supreme, and he proved that in his starts over the final three weeks of last fantasy season, averaging 25.9 ppg, second to only Josh Allen at his position. Atlanta allowed 24.01 ppg to QBs in 2020 (second-most in NFL) and six rushing touchdowns (tied for fifth-most).