Fantasy Football Week 1 QB Rankings: Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts & More

The 2021 NFL regular season is finally upon us, which means it’s time to set those Fantasy Football lineups. In our quarterback rankings for Week 1, we discuss whether Jalen Hurts can continue to ride his late-season fantasy success into the new year. Plus, is Justin Herbert a risky play? And is Jameis Winston ready to pick up where Drew Brees left off in Nola? Let’s have a look.
Quarterback Outlook Week 1
Jalen Hurts (QB6) at ATL
- The jury is still out on whether Hurts is the answer under center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Hell, it wouldn’t be a shocker if we saw Gardner Minshew’s mullet flowing out there on the field at some point this season — a scenario we’ll always welcome. However, in terms of fantasy, especially against the Falcons, you can’t go wrong with the Eagles QB1. The running quarterback always reigns supreme, and he proved that in his starts over the final three weeks of last fantasy season, averaging 25.9 ppg, second to only Josh Allen at his position. Atlanta allowed 24.01 ppg to QBs in 2020 (second-most in NFL) and six rushing touchdowns (tied for fifth-most).
Justin Herbert (QB11) at WAS
- Like many of you, I rode Herbert to a league title in 2020. Chances are he’ll boast similar upside this season. With that said, a matchup against Washington makes him a borderline starter in Week 1. The Football Team allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks last season (16.74 ppg). They also forfeited the third-fewest passing yards league-wide when playing at home (201.3 ypg).
Jameis Winston (QB14) vs. GB
- Winston went from fantasy afterthought to draftable starter essentially based on a few big-time throws to Marquez Callaway against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason game. The former No. 1 overall pick has QB1 upside, undoubtedly, but no Michael Thomas means no proven commodity on the outside. Jaboo has never been one to dink and dunk his way down the field. The Packers allowed just 16.76 ppg to quarterbacks last season (fourth-fewest in NFL).
Tyrod Taylor (QB26) vs. JAC
- Keep an eye on Taylor. He’s nowhere near an elite signal-caller, but as noted with Hurts, mobile quarterbacks keep you afloat in fantasy. Taylor isn’t worth a start this week, even in a welcoming matchup. However, he is worth monitoring.
Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback
|
#
|Quarterback TEAM
|
Opp.
|
1
|Patrick Mahomes II KC
|
vs. CLE
|
2
|Lamar Jackson BAL
|
at LV
|
3
|Josh Allen BUF
|
vs. PIT
|
4
|Kyler Murray ARI
|
at TEN
|
5
|Tom Brady TB
|
vs. DAL
|
6
|Jalen Hurts PHI
|
at ATL
|
7
|Aaron Rodgers GB
|
at NO
|
8
|Russell Wilson SEA
|
at IND
|
9
|Dak Prescott DAL
|
at TB
|
10
|Matt Ryan ATL
|
vs. PHI
|
11
|Justin Herbert LAC
|
at WAS
|
12
|Ryan Tannehill TEN
|
vs. ARI
|
13
|Matthew Stafford LAR
|
vs. CHI
|
14
|Jameis Winston NO
|
vs. GB
|
15
|Sam Darnold CAR
|
vs. NYJ
|
16
|Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS
|
vs. LAC
|
17
|Trevor Lawrence JAC
|
at HOU
|
18
|Joe Burrow CIN
|
vs. MIN
|
19
|Carson Wentz IND INJ
|
vs. SEA
|
20
|Zach Wilson NYJ
|
at CAR
|
21
|Kirk Cousins MIN
|
at CIN
|
22
|Baker Mayfield CLE
|
at KC
|
23
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA
|
at NE
|
24
|Ben Roethlisberger PIT
|
at BUF
|
25
|Derek Carr LV
|
vs. BAL
|
26
|Tyrod Taylor HOU
|
vs. JAC
|
27
|Jimmy Garoppolo SF
|
at DET
|
28
|Daniel Jones NYG
|
vs. DEN
|
29
|Teddy Bridgewater DEN
|
at NYG
|
30
|Mac Jones NE
|
vs. MIA
|
31
|Jared Goff DET
|
vs. SF
|
32
|Andy Dalton CHI
|
at LAR
|
33
|Taysom Hill NO
|
vs. GB
|
34
|Trey Lance SF
|
at DET
|
35
|Jacob Eason IND
|
vs. SEA
|
36
|Justin Fields CHI
|
at LAR
|
37
|Drew Lock DEN
|
at NYG
|
38
|Davis Mills HOU
|
vs. JAC
|
39
|Gardner Minshew PHI
|
at ATL
|
40
|Deshaun Watson HOU
|
vs. JAC
[QBs | RBs | WRs & TEs | DEF & Ks]