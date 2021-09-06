Fantasy Football Week 1 QB Rankings: Justin Herbert, Jalen Hurts & More

The 2021 NFL regular season is finally upon us, which means it’s time to set those Fantasy Football lineups. In our quarterback rankings for Week 1, we discuss whether Jalen Hurts can continue to ride his late-season fantasy success into the new year. Plus, is Justin Herbert a risky play? And is Jameis Winston ready to pick up where Drew Brees left off in Nola? Let’s have a look.

Quarterback Outlook Week 1

Jalen Hurts (QB6) at ATL

  • The jury is still out on whether Hurts is the answer under center for the Philadelphia Eagles. Hell, it wouldn’t be a shocker if we saw Gardner Minshew’s mullet flowing out there on the field at some point this season — a scenario we’ll always welcome. However, in terms of fantasy, especially against the Falcons, you can’t go wrong with the Eagles QB1. The running quarterback always reigns supreme, and he proved that in his starts over the final three weeks of last fantasy season, averaging 25.9 ppg, second to only Josh Allen at his position. Atlanta allowed 24.01 ppg to QBs in 2020 (second-most in NFL) and six rushing touchdowns (tied for fifth-most). 

Justin Herbert (QB11) at WAS

  • Like many of you, I rode Herbert to a league title in 2020. Chances are he’ll boast similar upside this season. With that said, a matchup against Washington makes him a borderline starter in Week 1. The Football Team allowed the third-fewest fantasy points to quarterbacks last season (16.74 ppg). They also forfeited the third-fewest passing yards league-wide when playing at home (201.3 ypg).

Jameis Winston (QB14) vs. GB

  • Winston went from fantasy afterthought to draftable starter essentially based on a few big-time throws to Marquez Callaway against the Jacksonville Jaguars in a preseason game. The former No. 1 overall pick has QB1 upside, undoubtedly, but no Michael Thomas means no proven commodity on the outside. Jaboo has never been one to dink and dunk his way down the field. The Packers allowed just 16.76 ppg to quarterbacks last season (fourth-fewest in NFL).

Tyrod Taylor (QB26) vs. JAC

  • Keep an eye on Taylor. He’s nowhere near an elite signal-caller, but as noted with Hurts, mobile quarterbacks keep you afloat in fantasy. Taylor isn’t worth a start this week, even in a welcoming matchup. However, he is worth monitoring.

Week 1 Fantasy Rankings: Quarterback

#

 Quarterback TEAM

Opp.

1

 Patrick Mahomes II KC

vs. CLE

2

 Lamar Jackson BAL

at LV

3

 Josh Allen BUF

vs. PIT

4

 Kyler Murray ARI

at TEN

5

 Tom Brady TB

vs. DAL

6

 Jalen Hurts PHI

at ATL

7

 Aaron Rodgers GB

at NO

8

 Russell Wilson SEA

at IND

9

 Dak Prescott DAL

at TB

10

 Matt Ryan ATL

vs. PHI

11

 Justin Herbert LAC

at WAS

12

 Ryan Tannehill TEN

vs. ARI

13

 Matthew Stafford LAR

vs. CHI

14

 Jameis Winston NO

vs. GB

15

 Sam Darnold CAR

vs. NYJ

16

 Ryan Fitzpatrick WAS

vs. LAC

17

 Trevor Lawrence JAC

at HOU

18

 Joe Burrow CIN

vs. MIN

19

 Carson Wentz IND INJ

vs. SEA

20

 Zach Wilson NYJ

at CAR

21

 Kirk Cousins MIN

at CIN

22

 Baker Mayfield CLE

at KC

23

 Tua Tagovailoa MIA

at NE

24

 Ben Roethlisberger PIT

at BUF

25

 Derek Carr LV

vs. BAL

26

 Tyrod Taylor HOU

vs. JAC

27

 Jimmy Garoppolo SF

at DET

28

 Daniel Jones NYG

vs. DEN

29

 Teddy Bridgewater DEN

at NYG

30

 Mac Jones NE

vs. MIA

31

 Jared Goff DET

vs. SF

32

 Andy Dalton CHI

at LAR

33

 Taysom Hill NO

vs. GB

34

 Trey Lance SF

at DET

35

 Jacob Eason IND

vs. SEA

36

 Justin Fields CHI

at LAR

37

 Drew Lock DEN

at NYG

38

 Davis Mills HOU

vs. JAC

39

 Gardner Minshew PHI

at ATL

40

 Deshaun Watson HOU

vs. JAC

