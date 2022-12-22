‘A Real Option for Us’: Barcelona Confirm Interest in Bayern Defender

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed the club’s interest in Bayern Munich and France defender Benjaman Pavard who is expected to leave the Bavarian giants when his contract expires.

Laporta says the 2018 World Cup winner is keen to leave the Allianz Arena and could be headed to the Camp Nou, as reported by Diario AS. “He is a real option for us” he said. “His contract expires in 2024 and he wants to leave.”

Pavard is an experienced right-back who has won three Bundesliga titles with Bayern, the Champions League, and the Club World Cup. He won the World Cup with France in Russia and was part of the squad that made it to the final in 2022.

Right-back is an area where Barcelona have had problems. The Catalans have failed to find a regular in the position ever since Dani Alves left the club for the first time in 2016.

Hector Bellerin and Sergi Roberto are Xavi’s current options but neither player has made the position his own this season. Indeed the manager has used center-backs Ronald Araujo and Jules Kounde at times in the position, as well as left-back Alejandro Balde.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Pavard Hints at Move

Pavard hinted he could move away from Bayern ahead of World Cup 2022. The defender told L’Equipe he could be tempted by a challenge in a new country, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

“There’ve been no concrete talks over new contract. I’ve immense respect for Bayern — I’m not against discovering a new project,” he said. “Maybe now is the time. Why not discover new country? The sporting project has to be interesting.”

A move to Barcelona would see Pavard link up with France team-mates Jules Kounde and Ousmane Dembele. Pavard would also be reunited with Robert Lewandowski who he played with at Bayern.

Laporta Talks Messi Future

Laporta has also spoken about the possibility of Lionel Messi returning to Barcelona. The forward’s contract at Paris Saint-Germain expires at the end of the season when he will be a free agent.

The Barcelona president has acknowledged that he would love to have the club legend back at the Camp Nou but knows it will be a difficult signing to pull off in the summer transfer window.

“It is obvious that I would like him to return one day. He is a PSG player, they have his contract and he has just won the World Cup. I do not want to generate expectations that we have great difficulty in achieving,” he said. “For us, Leo Messi is the best player of all time, he was here and I am convinced that in his heart he is and will always be linked to Barcelona. Whether he returns as a player or not, he is now a PSG player, but we would like him to return one day.”

A Messi return looks unlikely as he has “verbally agreed” to stay in the French capital and extend his contract with PSG, as reported by Romano. Messi is set to meet with the club shortly to discuss his future plans.

READ NEXT: Barca Star to Leave For €20 Million After Impressive World Cup: Report