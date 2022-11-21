‘A Very Serious Guy’ – Aguero Makes Confession About Barcelona Star

Sergio Aguero has opened up on his brief time at Barcelona, before he was forced to hang up his boots due to a heart condition, and spoken about one of his team-mates in particular at the Camp Nou.

The Argentina international has claimed goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen is a “very serious guy” who could not cope with Aguero’s sense of humor, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“Ter Stegen never understood my jokes. I walked strangely and approached him and said: ‘Heyyyyy, what’s up?'” he said. “He just looked at me like I was the weirdest person in the world. He’s a very serious guy.”

Aguero joined Barcelona on a free transfer from Manchester City in the summer of 2021 and went on to play five times for the Catalans. However, the striker had to cut his career short after being diagnosed with a heart condition.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ter Stegen Enjoying Record Season

Ter Stegen may not have appreciated Aguero’s jokes but there’s no doubt he is enjoying life at Barcelona. The stopper has only conceded five goals so far this season in La Liga and set a new record of 636 minutes without conceding a goal earlier in the campaign.

The Germany international has been particularly impressive at the Camp Nou, as shown by Opta.

0 – Marc-André ter Stegen 🇩🇪 has not conceded a single goal in his 7 games at Camp Nou in LaLiga 2022/23, saving all 11 of shots on target faced from opponents and becoming the only ‘keeper with none goals conceded at home in Europe's big 5 leagues this season (+3 apps). Feline. pic.twitter.com/xX9QZ8kTPA — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 7, 2022

Ter Stegen is now with the Germany squad for World Cup 2022. The goalkeeper arrived at the training camp behind his team-mates, due to illness, but has now linked up with the squad for the tournament.

However, the Barcelona star is likely to spend the World Cup on the bench. Ter Stegen remains very much behind Germany No. 1 Manuel Neuer in the pecking order at international level.

Hansi Flick’s side are due to play Japan, Spain and Costa Rica in the group stages. The game against Spain will see Ter Stegen come up against Barca team-mates such as Eric Garcia, Sergio Busquets, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Gavi, Ansu Fati and Alejandro Balde.

Summer Rest Helped Ter Stegen

Ter Stegen has spoken about his upturn in form this season. The German came under scrutiny last season for some of his performances but has been almost faultless in the current campaign.

The goalkeeper opted to take a break over the summer, rather than link up with the Germany squad for Nations League fixtures, and says the rest helped him rediscover his best form, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“The summer has gone very well for me, because I could relax and free myself a little from everything, but above all mentally, because I did almost nothing while I was on vacation and from time to time it is necessary to recharge batteries,” he said. “And so I was able to start well and be in good condition.”

Barcelona will be hoping that Ter Stegen can continue his fine form when La Liga resumes after the World Cup. The Catalans will return to action on top of the pile, with their defensive record this season a key factor to their strong start to the season.

READ NEXT: Xavi Tells Barcelona To Sign €20 Million ‘Little Boss’: Report