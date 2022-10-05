Barcelona Agree Deal To Sell Forward For €20M: Report

Barcelona have finally reached an agreement with Atletico Madrid for the permanent transfer of Antoine Griezmann who has been on loan with the Rojiblancos.

Griezmann left Barcelona in August 2021 for a two-year loan at his former club. The deal included an option for the transfer to be made permanent provided the Frenchman made a certain number of appearances.

Atletico and Barca have been in dispute over the clause, leading to Diego Simeone’s side to regularly use Griezmann only as a substitute after the 60-minute mark in games this season.

However, the two teams have now reached an agreement on Griezmann, as reported by Relevo. Atletico will pay €20 million plus a potential €2m in add-ons for the Frenchman who cost Barcelona €120m in 2019.

It was originally reported that Barcelona wanted €40m from Atletico for Griezmann but the two sides have now agreed to compromise in order to find a solution that suits all parties.

Griezmann Talks Substitute Role

Griezmann has opened up on his bit-part role at Atletico this season and made it clear that there was not much he can do about his current situation, as reported by Football Espana.

“It is what it is, it’s out of my hands. Grateful to God for being here. My family is happy, I of course want more, but I am going to give everything I have in the minutes I have,“ he said. “I feel like a man of the club, I am happy here and I only want to play here and give everything for the club, for Cholo and for the fans.”

The Frenchman has still made an impact this season. He won Atletico’s player of the month award for September despite spending a large part of his time on the bench.

Antoine Griezmann has been named Atlético's Player of the Month for September. His appearances this month: 27 minutes vs. Real Sociedad

29 minutes vs. Porto

27 minutes vs. Celta Vigo

27 minutes vs. Leverkusen

90 minutes vs. Real Madrid

Griezmann was back in the starting XI last time out against Club Brugge in the Champions League. However, is was a tough night for the forward who missed a penalty in a 2-0 defeat to the Belgian side.

Griezmann Defends Time At Barcelona

Griezmann has also spoken about his time at Barcelona and defended his performances. The Frenchman struggled to make much of an impact and never really found a position where he could thrive.

The World Cup winner told Telefoot that is proud of his Barcelona career and learned a lot from his time at the Camp Nou, as reported by Goal.

‘I was very happy to go. I had incredible team-mates. I learned a lot from the coaches, although sometimes I didn’t play and it was difficult. It wasn’t a disaster either, because I’ve always scored almost 20 goals every season. For me, it is a great pride to have played at Barcelona.”

The forward made 102 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants, scoring 35 goals and contributing 16 assists. He was also part of the team that won the Copa del Rey in 2021.

