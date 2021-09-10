Barcelona’s Sergio Aguero Offers Update on ‘Treacherous’ Injury

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has offered an update on his fitness as he recovers from a calf injury that means he is still waiting to make his debut for the Catalan giants.

The Argentina international picked up the problem in August during preseason and was ruled out for 10 weeks. Aguero has told RAC1 that he is making progress but it’s a tricky injury to treat, as reported by Diario AS.

“I’m very well, progressing a little,” he said. “There is not a forecasted date to return we are advancing and I hope to reduce some weeks. It’s pain and a problem close to the soleus. One has to have respect for the soleus, it’s treacherous.”

Barcelona has shown off Aguero working in the gym at the Ciutat Esportiva on social media but he is yet to return to training with the first team.

Aguero is expected to return to first-team action against Alavés at the Camp Nou in La Liga on October 30, or against Dinamo Kiev in the Champions League on November 2, according to Javi Miguel at Diario AS.

Aguero Shocked By Messi Exit

The Barcelona striker also spoke about close friend Lionel Messi’s shock exit from the club this summer. The two players had looked set to play together domestically for the first time but Messi’s departure has ruined those plans.

Aguero admits he was shocked to see Messi move on but hit back at rumors that had claimed he would follow the 34-year-old out of the exit door just months afer his arrival from Manchester City.

“I didn’t understand people who said that I wanted to leave Barcelona. At no time was there any clause that concerned me playing with Messi or no,” he said. “Even though Leo is no longer here, I’m happy to be at Barça. I had given my ‘OK’ to joining when I didn’t know he was staying. People took advantage of our relations to say that it was questioning my arrival and there was a clause – it is false.”

Aguero Hoping For Titles

Aguero is also eyeing titles at Barcelona despite a traumatic summer for the Catalan giants which saw players including Messi, Antoine Griezmann, Francisco Trincao, and Miralem Pjanic leave.

The striker knows he will be expected to supply goals but has also challenged his teammates to help out in attack.

“You don’t have to score 30 goals, we have to help together. I said the other day to Sergi Roberto ‘scorer, scorer’ and he was dying of laughter. Other surprise players also have to score goals to catch the rivals off guard. I do not count numbers, what I want is to win titles, it is the only thing that interests me. You have to win, win and win,” he said. “I have never won a title here [in Spain], a Super Cup and a Europa League. I want to win LaLiga and the Copa del Rey which I don’t have.”

Aguero won five Premier League titles, six Leagues Cups, and the FA Cup during his time with Manchester City. He was also part of the squad that finished as Champions League runners-up to Chelsea last season.

