Barcelona Striker Sergio Aguero Responds to Retirement Rumors

Barcelona striker Sergio Aguero has responded to speculation he may be forced to retire from professional football because of a heart condition that has seen him sidelined for three months.

Aguero will continue to be evaluated over the next weeks and months but has a “serious” condition which has led to some “pessimism” over whether he can continue playing, as reported by Marta Carreras at Catalunya Radio.

The 33-year-old has issued a response on social media to the speculation about his future and insists he is staying positive. He wrote on Twitter, “Given the rumors, I tell you that I am following the indications of the club’s doctors, doing tests and treatment and seeing my progress within 90 days. Always positive.”

Source closes to Aguero have told ESPN that the striker “will not be rushed into a decision on retirement.” The sources also explained that Aguero’s condition “should not be downplayed” and added “it would be irresponsible to draw conclusions until Aguero has finished the initial three-month treatment process.”

Aguero only joined Barcelona in the summer on a free transfer from Manchester City. The striker has played five time for the Catalan giants so far in 2021-22, scoring his only goal against Real Madrid.

Will Barcelona Replace Aguero?

Although it’s not clear if Aguero will play for Barcelona again, the Catalans do know they will not be able to count on the Argentine until February at the very earliest and so may try to bring in a replacement in the January transfer window.

LATEST NEWS | Barça player Kun Agüero has been subjected to a diagnostic and therapeutic process by Dr. Josep Brugada. He is unavailable for selection and, during the next three months, the effectiveness of treatment will be evaluated in order to determine his recovery process. pic.twitter.com/My9xWpm6I4 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) November 1, 2021

Barcelona’s financial situation makes transfers difficult and means the Catalan giants will “target loan deals with options to buy at the end,” as reported by Alejandro Segura at Marca.

Manchester City forward Raheem Sterling continues to be linked with a move to the Camp Nou and could be tempted by a loan as he has fallen out of favor at the Premier League champions.

Barcelona also reportedly see Manchester United striker Edinson Cavani and Chelsea’s Timo Werner as possible loan targets ahead of the opening of the winter transfer window.

Barcelona To Cut Short De Jong Loan

The Catalan giants also plan to offload striker Luuk de Jong in January despite the absence of Aguero and with Denmark international Martin Braithwaite also a long-term injury victim after undergoing knee surgery.

De Jong was signed by former boss Ronald Koeman on deadline-day in a loan deal from Sevilla. The Netherlands international has made nine appearances so far, scoring just one goal.

Yet the departure of Koeman and arrival of Xavi is bad news for the Dutchman, according to Ferran Correas at Diario Sport. The striker is “not in Xavi’s plans” and the club will look to offload him in January.

A return to Sevilla could be on the cards for the 31-year-old. Julen Lopetegui’s side have lost Youssef En-Nesyri for at least two months due to a muscular injury which means the club could welcome De Jong back as a replacement.

