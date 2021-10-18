Barcelona ‘Alarm Bells’ Ringing at Ronald Araujo Injury: Report

Barcelona are worried about center-back Ronald Araujo’s latest injury which has set off “alarm bells” at the Camp Nou and means the 22-year-old is going to need a specialized treatment plan going forwards.

Araujo has been ruled out of action with a hamstring injury sustained playing for Uruguay in World Cup qualifying against Argentina, and Barca are yet to confirm when he will be available to return.

Albert Masnou at Diario Sport reports that Araujo, who was forced to sit out Sunday’s win over Valencia, will also miss Barcelona’s Champions League group-stage fixture against Dynamo Kiev on Wednesday and El Clasico on Sunday, October 24.

The injury has set off “alarm bells” because Araujo also suffered three injuries last season and the latest setback “confirms he’s a player that has to take special care of his body because of a susceptibility to these problems.”

Masnou adds that the club’s fitness team are working hard so that Araujo’s problems don’t continue but warns that the center-back “will need to take a lot of care with his recovery sessions” when he is finally allowed to return to training.

Araujo Talks Injury Problems

Araujo had started the season strongly, playing nine times for Ronald Koeman’s side, and had looked set to become a regular fixture in the starting XI until injury forced him back onto the sidelines.

The Uruguayan had spoken ahead of Barca’s defeat to Benfica in the Champions League about his form and how he had been working hard to try and avoid the injury problems that had interrupted his campaign last season, as reported by the club’s website.

“I am happy with the start I have made to the season,” he said. “I prepared well to avoid the injuries of last season and I have worked hard to get here. I know the responsibility it brings playing for this club.”

Barca will be hoping Araujo can shrug off the physical issues that have seen him miss chunks of the season since breaking into the first team. However, the Catalan giants still view Araujo as a key player for the future and want to tie him down to a new five-year contract, according to ESPN’s Sam Marsden and Moises Llorens.

Araujo, Pedri & Dembele To Miss El Clasico

The Barcelona defender is not the only player Koeman will have to cope without for the visit of Real Madrid. Midfielder Pedri, and forward Ousmane Dembele will also miss El Clasico through injury, according to Luis F. Rojo at Marca.

Barca’s medical staff are unwilling to take any risks with the trio in case any of the players suffer a relapse which would then force them to spend even more time on the sidelines.

The update is a blow but Barca have had some good news on the injury front. Ansu Fati made his first start since November 2020 against Valencia last time out, playing an hour and scoring in the 3-1 win.

Summer signing Sergio Aguero also made his belated debut against Los Che. The striker came off the bench in the final minutes after recovering from a calf problem that saw him miss the start of the season.

