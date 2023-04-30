Ansu Fati Sends Message To Lamine Yamal After Barcelona Debut

Ansu Fati has sent out a message of congratulations to starlet Lamine Yamal after the 15-year-old made his Barcelona debut in the team’s 4-0 win over Real Betis in La Liga on Saturday, April 29 at the Camp Nou.

Yamal replaced midfielder Gavi late on in the match and wrote his name into the history books in the process. The teenager is the youngest player ever to feature for the Catalan giants.

Fati took to social media after the match with some words for his team-mate. “Congratulations little brother, keep working hard,” he posted with a picture of the two players together on Instagram Stories.

Yamal came in for some huge praise after the win from manager Xavi. The coach said the youngster is like both Fati and club legend Lionel Messi and has tipped him to have a great future at the club, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Lamine Yamal Speaks Out After Debut

Having made his debut, Yamal will now be hoping for more first-team minutes. The attacker could therefore go on to rival Fati for a place in the starting XI at the Camp Nou.

Yamal has admitted is was an emotional experience playing for the first team for the first time and has vowed to go on and break more records at Barca, per the club’s official website.

“It was so many emotions at the same time. When I went onto the pitch it was amazing to see the Spotify Camp Nou,” he said. “But I gradually got over the nerves and tried to feel as comfortable as possible. My team-mates helped me a lot too and I’m grateful to them. I am very happy to have broken the record, but I want to break a lot more.”

Barcelona Tipping Lamine Yamal For Greatness

There is no doubt that Barcelona are expecting big things from Yamal. Xavi’s decision to hand the youngster his debut at such as young age speaks volumes for how highly the coach rates the forward.

The Barcelona boss has also admitted previously the club “have a project for the teenager” and will be aiming to sign him to professional terms when he turns 16 in July.

An insider at the club has also tipped Yamal for greatness, as reported by Relevo, with Barcelona expecting him to become a better player than both Ansu Fati and Ousmane Dembele.

“He is a bomb… He is better than everyone,” said the source. “He will be better than Dembélé, than Ansu Fati… He will overtake them all.”

If Yamal does live up to the hype then Barcelona will have some player on their hands for a long time to come. Yet it’s worth remembering that Yamal is still only 15 and Barca may be better off avoiding piling huge expections on his shoulders.

Fati is one player who has had to deal with such pressures at an early age. The forward became Barca’s youngest ever goalscorer in La Liga when he netted against Osasuna at the age of 16 but has since seen his career disrupted by a success of serious injuries.

