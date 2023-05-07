Aubameyang Sends Strong Message to Barcelona About Possible Return

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang only left Barcelona last summer but has already been linked with a return to the club after struggling to make an impact at Chelsea.

A possible summer move has been rumored, and Aubameyang has now been overheard telling a supporter that he would like to come back to the Camp Nou if possible, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. “I would like to return to Barça, but we’ll see what happens,” he said when quizzed on his future.

Aubameyang was a hit at Barcelona in his brief time at the club. The striker arrived on a free transfer from Arsenal in January 2022 and scored 13 times in all competitions, including 11 in 17 La Liga matches.

Barcelona then sold him to Chelsea for a fee of €12 million in the summer window. Xavi admitted at the time he “felt bad” at seeing Aubameyang leave as he had done a lot for the club.

However, things have not gone to plan in west London. Aubameyang has only started five Premier League games for the Blues and appears surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are also in the midst of a disastrous season and will need to trim a bloated squad in the summer window. The Blues are on their fourth manager of the 2022-23 campaign, have invested heavily in players but sit down in 11th place in the Premier League table.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang Negotiating Exit

Aubameyang is currently negotiating his exit from Chelsea, according to Diaro Sport. The striker wants to terminate his current contract, that still has two years left to run, and leave on a free transfer.

Barcelona’s dire financial situation means Aubameyang must arrive at no cost, and be willing to adjust his salary demands, if he is to secure a return to Xavi’s side and play back-up to Robert Lewandowski.

Chelsea may have to let Aubameyang leave for free because they know admirers will not pay a fee for the 34-year-old and are keen to get him on the wage bill for Financial Fair Play reasons, according to The Telegraph.

Aubameyang made it clear just how much he wanted to sign for Barcelona when he arrived from Arsenal last year. “It’s like a dream and I don’t want to wake up, ” he told the club’s media at his unveiling.

