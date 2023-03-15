Barcelona Ban Wonderkid for 4 Games After Discipline Breach: Report

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal is widely considered to be one of the hottest properties at the Camp Nou and is the latest jewel to emerge from the club’s famed La Masia academy system.

The 15-year-old has already been dubbed “mini-Messi” by many watchers due to dribbling ability, pace, and goalscoring exploits. Yet Yamal is currently in hot water with the Catalan giants and now facing a suspension.

Yamal has been dropped by the Spain Under-17 side for an act of indiscipline during the last international call-up in February, as reported by Diario AS. The teenager won’t be called up for European Championship qualifiers with the team over the next international break.

Yet he will also face a sanction from his club side who have clearly not been impressed by his behavior, as reported by Diario Sport. Barcelona have handed Yamal a four-game suspension, meaning he will be forced to now spend some considerable time on the sidelines.

Yamal ,who plays for the team’s Under-19 side, will miss a crucial match next up. The Juvenil A team face a t0p-of-the-table clash against Zaragoza and his absence will be a key blow for the Catalans.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Yamal Heading to the First Team?

Barcelona will be hoping that Yamal learns from this sanction, as the teenager appears to be heading for the very top of the game. Yamal has shone already with some impressive goals while rising through the ranks and has already beaten a record held by Ansu Fati.

First-team coach Xavi has already called the wonderkid up for first-team training this season, despite his tender years, and has also admitted that Yamal is a “big talent” and that the club already have a plan in place for him.

Barcelona’s idea is to sign Yamal to a professional contract when he turns 16 in July, according to Sport. The youngster will then also take part in the first-team’s pre-season ahead of the start of the 2023-24 season.

If Yamal can impress Xavi then he will feel confident he can go on and enjoy some first-team minutes next season. The coach has been happy to trust youngsters and has made teenagers such as Alejandro Balde and Gavi regulars in his starting XI this season.

New Agent For Yamal

Yamal has already taken the next steps to set up his burgeoning career. The youngster has changed agent and is now represented by Jorge Mendes, according to Relevo.

Mendes has a good relationship with Barcelona and manages several other players at the Camp Nou such as Fati, Balde, Nico Gonzalez, Ez Abde and back-up goalkeeper Inaki Pena.

Barcelona will hope that with Mendes aborad they can secure Yamal’s future and avoid losing such an exciting talent to another club on a free transfer. Finances are tight at the Camp Nou but Barca will be aware they can’t afford to lose such as exciting youngster.

READ NEXT: Barcelona Send Out Strong Ansu Fati Warning