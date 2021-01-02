Barcelona Boss Offers Messi Fitness Update Ahead of Huesca Clash

Barcelona boss Ronald Koeman offered an update on Lionel Messi’s fitness in his pre-match press conference ahead of Sunday’s La Liga clash at Huesca.

The captain has been back in training after receiving treatment for an ankle problem, and Koeman told reporters the 33-year-old is in great shape and raring to go.

Leo is fine. He was training on the 30th and 31st when the rest of the squad was resting so there are no doubts for him. He doesn’t have any discomfort. He is ready, happy and motivated and that’s important for us.

Messi is in the traveling squad for the match and looks set to return to the starting XI after missing Barcelona’s draw with Eibar last time out.

Barcelona remain without Ansu Fati, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto, and Philippe Coutinho due to injury. Coutinho underwent knee surgery on Saturday and has been ruled out of action for three months.

Center-back Samuel Umtiti has also been ruled out of Sunday’s game. Barcelona confirmed the Frenchman is not in the squad because he is suffering from a stomach illness.

Koeman Talks Messi Future

Koeman also spoke about Messi’s future, with the captain out of contract at the end of the season and now able to talk to other clubs. The Argentine has said he won’t make a decision on his future until the summer, and Koeman says he respects his captain’s decision.

You have to see his situation. He has said he doesn’t want to make a decision yet so we have to respect him. Any player who ends his contract is free to decide. He is a player who will always demonstrate that he wants the best for the team. It is not a problem that he has not said yet what he wants to do. We don’t have to be worried. We must respect his decision.

Barca struggled without Messi last time out, being held to a 1-1 draw at home by struggling Eibar, and Koeman was also asked about his side’s continued dependence on the forward.

A little yes, but like many years ago. His game and his importance have been very great in the club. When the team did not play well, Leo was there to solve the game. That is why he is the best in the world.

Messi is Barcelona’s top scorer again so far this season with 10 goals in all competitions for the Catalan giants.

Barca ‘Can’t Afford to Drop More Points’

Barcelona head into 2021 a massive 10 points adrift of leaders Atletico Madrid in La Liga and with Koeman warning his players they can’t afford to drop any more points if they are to challenge for the title.

The Catalan giants have won just seven of 15 games in the league in 2020-21, and Koeman wants a dramatic improvement from his men.

There are many games, many away from home. I am realistic and we 11 points off the top. You cannot lose many more points. We are not in the position to say that we have many possibilities to win. We cannot lose another game if we want to fight for the championship.

Barcelona will certainly be expected to take all three points against Huesca. Sunday’s opponents are bottom of the table and have managed just one win all season.

