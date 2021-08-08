Barcelona Fear New Signing Out For 3-4 Weeks: Report

Barcelona fear new signing Sergio Aguero could be out of action for around 3-4 weeks and may miss the start of the new La Liga season after picking up a calf injury in training.

The Argentine was expected to make his debut in Sunday’s Joan Gamper Trophy match against Juventus but has been ruled out of the game along with defender Clement Lenglet.

Barca’s released an official statement which offers a few more details on the duo’s injury problems.

“Philippe Coutinho has been passed fit to return to action but Clément Lenglet and Sergio Agüero are both out. The French defender has a tendon problem in his right knee and is ruled out with his return depending on his recovery. The Argentine striker has a right calf injury and will undergo more tests to find out the exact extent of the injury.”

There’s no mention of how serious the injury is, but initial reports suggest Aguero is set for a spell on the sidelines. According to Javi Miguel at Diario AS, the club’s medical services “are already openly talking about three to four weeks off.”

If the report proves accurate it would mean Aguero misses games against Real Sociedad, Athletic Bilbao, and Getafe. The Argentine could be back in time for the trip to Sevilla on September 12.

More Bad News For Barcelona

News of Aguero’s injury comes at a bad time for Barcelona. The Catalan giants waved an emotional farewell to captain Lionel Messi on Sunday after 21 trophy-packed years at the club.

When Messi cries, we all cry.

Big hug. ❤️ u Leo. pic.twitter.com/wAHhzWrkP3 — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 8, 2021

The 34-year-old made it clear at a press conference that he had not wanted to leave the club and that it’s a difficult moment for him, as reported by the club’s official website.

“It’s time to say goodbye to Barça. It has been a long time, all my life. I can’t be more proud of what I have done and experienced in the city and I know that after a few years away I will be be back – that I have promised to my kids also,” he said. “It’s really difficult to leave after so many years. After spending most of my life here, I was convinced I could continue here at home. I was not prepared. Last year I was, I was convinced about leaving but this year no.”

Argentina international colleagues Messi and Aguero had been expected to play together at club level for the first time at Barca, but the 34-year-old is now expected to move to French club Paris Saint-Germain.

Barcelona Injuries Piling Up

The injuries to Aguero and Lenglet also mean that coach Ronald Koeman has plenty of selection issues ahead of the new season. Midfielders Frenkie de Jong and Gavi could also miss the start of the season after picking up problems in pre-season.

Koeman is already without first-choice goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen, Ousmane Dembele, and Ansu Fati due to injury with all three set to miss the start of the new campaign.

Barca endured a poor start in Koeman’s first season in charge in 2020-21 and will want to avoid a repeat this time around. Yet Messi’s departure and the injury situation means the Catalans are facing a tricky opening to the campaign.

