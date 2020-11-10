Misfiring Barcelona Striker Has Two Months To Prove Himself: Report

Martin Braithwaite has just two months to prove himself at Barcelona or could be deemed surplus to requirements less than a year after joining the club from Leganes.

The Denmark international controversially arrived on an emergency transfer from Leganes in February but has managed just one goal in 16 appearances for the Catalan giants since joining.

Braithwaite was handed the No. 9 shirt before the start of the season, replacing the departed Luis Suarez, but has yet to start a game for Barcelona in 2020-21 under new manager Ronald Koeman.

Indeed his five appearances have all come off the bench as a late substitute. Barca want to bring in Dutch forward Memphis Depay from Lyon in January, according to Sport, but will have to offload players first which could spell bad news for Braithwaite.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Braithwaite to Be Sold in January?

The striker’s lack of game time under Koeman has unsurprisingly led to speculation he could be sold when the transfer window reopens in January. According to La Vanguardia, Braithwaite “is going to have to earn his future” by impressing in the next two months.

The injury to Ansu Fati, who has been ruled out for four months after having knee surgery, should mean more opportunities for Braithwaite. However, if the Dane does not impress then Barcelona are “committed to going for Memphis Depay.”

The report also highlights how Barca have a pretty favorable fixture list between now and the end of the year. Barca play games against clubs including Osasuna, Cadiz, Levante, Real Vallodolid, and Eibar which they will be expected to win. The matches could allow Braithwaite the chance to shine.

Warning for Braithwaite

Braithwaite has also been warned about his lack of game time by national team boss Kasper Hjulmand. The Denmark manager has told the striker he could lose his place if he keeps finding himself on the bench at the Camp Nou, according to Juan Jimenez at AS.

Denmark have qualified for the finals of the 2020 European Championship which is scheduled to take place next summer after being delayed due to Covid-19. Braithwaite will surely not want to miss out on playing in the prestigious tournament which could affect his thinking about his future.

Braithwaite came close to a move to the Premier League in the summer. West Ham United were keen but the move broke down for “unknown reasons,” as reported by Sport Witness.

It’s possible Braithwaite may be on the lookout for a new club again when the transfer window reopens even though he has spoken previously of his desire to succeed at Barcelona. He told ESPN after signing for Barca in February that, “I would love to stay even longer, and I am sure I am going to stay even more than four and a half years.”

For now, it seems that Braithwaite has his work cut out convincing the Catalan giants of his quality and time seems to be ticking on his future at the Camp Nou.

READ NEXT: Messi Will Extend Barcelona Stay on Two Conditions: Report