Brazilian Wonderkid Says He’s ‘Happy Because Barcelona Are Watching Me’

Santos wonderkid Angelo says he is happy Barcelona are watching him with a view to bringing the 17-year-old forward to the Camp Nou in the future.

The Brazilian club’s presdent Andrés Rueda has already confirmed the Catalan giants have secured a “preferential option” and a “fixed purchase price” on Angelo and teammate Kaiky.

Angelo told Diario Sport that he’s happy to hear about the interest from Barcelona but is focused on doing his best for current club Santos for the time being.

“As Barça have a preferential option, I just have to play football, I don’t have to worry about anything else because I leave it with my parents, with my agent Marisa and with Santos. I only have to worry about playing football,” he said. “Obviously I am happy because Barcelona are watching me, as are other big clubs in Europe, but I have to think about continuing to be happy at Santos. I am very proud to be here playing for the club that I love and has given me everything.”

The 17-year-old did also admit that he’s keen to move to Europe but first wants to write his name into the history books at Santos.

He added, “Of course I want to go and play in Europe and be able to fulfill my dream of reaching the Seleçao and playing in a World Cup, but first I intend to carve my name in Santos’ history books. I want to win titles here so I can leave happy.”

Angelo has already made his mark at Santos despite his young age. The forward is already the youngest goalscorer in the history of the Copa Libertadores after netting for Santos at the age 16 years and 105 days.

What Can Barca Expect From Angelo?

The Brazilian wonderkid also went on talk to Diario Sport about his style of play and his preferred position on the pitch. Angelo is a versatile attacker, who has already been compared to former Santos stars Neymar and Rodrygo, and admits he loves taking players on.

“I am a very daring player, I really like one-on-one and scoring goals. I consider myself a team footballer who thinks a lot about the game and with a great capacity for adaptation,” he added. “I also play on the left, I played there when I started at Santos in the U-11 and in the youth categories of the Seleçao, but where I feel better is on the right wing.”

Angelo is reportedly set to cost Barcelona around €35 million, if they do take up the option to sign the youngster, although the Catalans will wait until the forward turns 18 to make a decision on his future.

Angelo Praises Pedri, Gavi, and Ansu Fati

A Barcelona move for Angelo would see the teenager join an exciting crop of young players at the Camp Nou. The Brazilian has revealed about the Barca youngsters who have impressed him the most.

He explained, “At Barcelona there is Ansu Fati, who I choose when I play in FIFA, there is Gavi and Pedri, who are extraordinary and of great quality.”

Angelo could end up playing alongside Ansu, Pedri, and Gavi at the Camp Nou if he continues to impress at Santos as the Catalans look to build an exciting new team under Xavi.

