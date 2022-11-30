Barcelona Chief Reveals Club Are Monitoring World Cup Star

Barcelona sporting director Jordi Cruyff has revealed the club have been monitoring the development of Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus who has impressed at the World Cup in Qatar.

Cruyff told RAC1 he’s been keeping a close eye on the 22-year-old Ajax midfielder but played down the possibility of the club making a move for Kudus any time soon, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I saw him play a year ago and have followed his progress at Ajax. But we’re not at the point of saying ‘Barca want this player,’ not at all,” he said. “He is a player that has caught the attention with his performances and goals at the World Cup. He’s caught my attention, especially because there is a debate in the Netherlands about his position, whether he’s an advanced midfielder or a forward.”

Kudus’s performances mean he’s likely to be in demand after the World Cup. The midfielder has reportedly attracted attention already from a host of top clubs across Europe.

Kudus Reveals Failed Transfer

The Ghana midfielder has been with Ajax since 2020 but has revealed he did come close to joining Premier League side Everton recently. Kudus says he spoke to manager Frank Lampard about a transfer.

“I was really close to joining Everton. I thought it was a good project for me and I felt I should try it. It wasn’t like this season was my first (at Ajax), it was my third. So if I’m not getting the progress I’m looking for, then why not try something else?” he told Joy TV. “I spoke to Lampard I had a chat with him to find out the project they had for me, what he thought about me and how he saw me as a player, because definitely that would be the green light for me to decide whether I wanted to move. Without the coach, there is nothing.”

The midfielder ended up staying at Ajax and has featured in every league game for the Dutch side this season. Kudus is also crucial for Ghana and scored twice in a 3-2 win over South Korea last time out at the World Cup.

Barca Facing Tough Winter

Cruyff also acknowledged that Barcelona can’t, as things stand, sign players in the January transfer window. The departure of Gerard Pique has freed up some space on the wage bill but not enough to bring in new signings.

“Right now, we cannot sign in January,” he said. “The fair play situation has changed for a cumulation of reasons. It is not a question of if a player goes it is all solved, either. There are different solutions. But we are clear on what we want to do if we can sign in January.”

Barca may be able to add to the squad if they offload more players. Memphis Depay continues to be linked with an exit and is thought to be unhappy with his lack of game time this season.

