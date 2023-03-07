Barcelona Chief Reveals Details of Chat With Lionel Messi’s Dad

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has confirmed recent speculation that he met with Lionel Messi’s father and has opened up on some of the details of the conversation.

Messi’s future remains the subject of speculation, with the World Cup winner out of contract at Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season. It’s not clear yet where Messi will play his football next season and a return to Barcelona has been rumored.

Laporta said he spoke to Jorge Messi about a possible tribute to his son but refused to be drawn on whether the Argentine would return to Barcelona, as reported by Adria Albets.

“We have met Messi’s father, yes. We’re talking about the World Cup, the tribute to Leo,” he said. “But he’s at PSG. I don’t want to talk about whether or not he could come back.”

The football world was left stunned when Messi left Barcelona in 2021 and headed to Paris Saint-Germain after his contract with the Catalans expired. Laporta was also quizzed once again about his departure and insisted he would make the same decision again, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

“I wouldn’t make the same decision but I would have had to,” he said. “I didn’t like that he left but I had no other option. The institution is above all. We didn’t have ‘fair play’. I have a sad feeling. I had to choose and I chose the institution.”

