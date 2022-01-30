Barcelona ‘One Step Away’ From Fourth January Signing: Report

Barcelona are closing in on making Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang the club’s fourth signing of the winter transfer window and are expected to complete the deal before the window closes on Monday, January 31.

The Catalans giants have already added Dani Alves, Ferran Torres, and Adama Traore to the squad and are now “one step away” from reaching an agreement with Arsenal for Aubameyang, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Roger Torello.

The three parties have been discussing a possible move and talks have “advanced significantly over the weekend.” The only agreement left is to determine who will cover Aubameyang’s “roughly £350,000-a-week salary,” as reported by David Ornstein at The Athletic.

The Gunners do not want a loan fee from Barcelona, which will help the club’s cause, but do want the Catalans to cover most of his salary. Aubameyang is willing to play for “practically nothing” in order to secure the move, according to Ivan San Antonio at Diario Sport.

Ornstein also adds that the deal is not dependent on Ousmane Dembele leaving, as has been widely reported elsewhere. The Frenchman has been told to leave the Camp Nou before the transfer window closes but has yet to find a new club.

The transfer would only be a loan until the end of the season and would not include a purchase option. Aubameyang has been at Arsenal since 2018 and has scored 68 goals in 128 appearances.

How Could Barcelona Line Up With Aubameyang?

The arrival of Aubameyang would certainly ensure Xavi has a host of attacking options ahead of the second half of the season even without Ansu Fati and, potentially, Ousmane Dembele.

Barca have lacked a true No. 9 this season after seeing Sergio Aguero forced to retire prematurely due to a heart condition. Luuk de Jong has arrived on loan but the 31-year-old is seen as more of a back-up option.

Aubameyang can play out wide but his preferred position is as a center-forward and he would surely play as a No. 9 at the Camp Nou. New arrival Torres and Adama Traore would be charged with providing the width with Memphis Depay and Martin Braithwaite also available.

The new arrivals are likely to spell bad news for youngster Ez Abde and Ferran Jutgla who have enjoyed plenty of game time this season after being called up to cover absences due to injuries and Covid 19.

Fresh Start For Aubameyang?

A move for Aubameyang would offer the striker the chance for a fresh start after a difficult time at Arsenal. The Gabon international has been stripped of the captaincy and dropped after falling out with coach Mikel Arteta over a disciplinary breach.

The 32-year-old has not played for the club since December 6 but will have the chance to try and restore his reputation at Barca. At his best, Aubameyang is one of the best goalscorers in Europe.

The attacker plundered 98 goals in just 144 games for Borussia Dortmund before moving to Arsenal. He’s scored seven goals in 15 matches this season despite all his difficulties.

Finishing has been a problem for Barcelona this season but bringing in a goalscorer as well as pacy wingers such as Adama and Ferran suggests the club should have a lot more firepower for the rest of the season.

