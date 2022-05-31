‘This Boy Is Different:’ Coach Hurls Praise at Barcelona Teen

Barcelona’s 17-year-old midfielder Gavi has enjoyed an extraordinary breakout season, establishing himself as a key player in the Catalans’ midfield and for the Spain national team.

The youngster’s rise has come as no surprise to his former coach Pau Moral who worked with the midfielder as he came through the club’s famous La Masia youth academy.

Moral told Diario Sport that the combative midfielder made a big impression on him from the very first time he saw him in action in a training session at Barcelona.

“I remember the first training perfectly. At that time I was the assistant coach, and it was seeing him touch two balls and we laughed thinking: ‘this boy is different,'” he said. “It was touching two balls, getting closer and thinking: ‘what a wonderful player.’ He had just arrived from Betis and it was amazing. He is still very good, really.”

Gavi first arrived at Barcelona from Real Betis in 2015 at the age of 11. The midfielder made his first-team debut six years later on 29 August 2021 against Getafe in La Liga.

Coach Surprised By Gavi’s Rise

The coach also admitted that Gavi’s achievements this season have taken him by surprise as he did not expect him to be playing regularly on the international stage already.

“Everything he is doing is very complicated, because I did not imagine seeing him reach the first team and the Spanish team at 17 years of age,” he said. “He is still a junior, and it is amazing what he is achieving now.”

Gavi made 45 appearances in all competitions for Barcelona in 2021-22 and played six times for Spain. The midfielder is currently with the national side for Nations League fixtures in June against Portugal, Czech Republic, and Switzerland.

Gavi Contract Saga Rumbles On

Barcelona are currently in the process of securing Gavi’s long-term future. The Catalans have already offered long-term contracts to starlets Pedri, Ansu Fati, and Ronald Araujo and Gavi is next in line.

However, the process has not been at all smooth. President Joan Laporta has told L’Esportiu that the club are still waiting to hear back from Gavi’s agent Ivan de la Pena.

“His representative has long had the renewal offer on the table. We have no news that he has accepted it,” he said. “The news we have is that he is comparing and that at some point he will have to say something. We have already stated our position and it is not currently accepted by the player’s agent.”

Yet Laporta’s words have not gone down well with Gavi’s agent. De la Pena is “surprised” and “angry” by the accusation and has said he has not received an offer yet from Barca, as reported by Sport.

Barcelona sporting director Mateu Alemany has previously said that Gavi does want to stay at the Camp Nou, but speculation over the youngster’s future is likely to continue until he finally puts pen to paper on a new deal with the club.

