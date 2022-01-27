Barcelona Come Up With ‘Plan B’ to Alvaro Morata: Report

Barcelona and coach Xavi remain determined to strengthen the first-team squad in the January transfer window but have just days left to make signings before the window closes.

The Catalans have been heavily linked with a move for Juventus striker Alvaro Morata who is on loan at the Turin giants from parent club Atletico Madrid. However, Juve boss Max Allegri has already said Morata won’t be leaving this winter.

Barcelona do have a ‘Plan B’ if Morata does prove to be unattainable, as reported by Javi Miguel at Diario AS. The club will go for Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang who would join on loan until the end of the season.

Xavi likes Aubameyang’s versatility, particularly as he can play out wide or as a center-forward. The Gabon international also boasts an impressive scoring record with 92 goals in 163 games at Arsenal.

Yet Barca will only be able to bring in either Morata or Aubemayang if they first offload Ousmane Dembele. The Frenchman has been told to leave but it remains to be seen if he can find a new club before the window closes.

Aubameyang Left Out of Arsenal Squad

Aubameyang has not played for Arsenal since December 6 and looks to have little future in north London. Coach Mikel Arteta dropped the striker after a disciplinary issue and also stripped the attacker of the club captaincy.

The 32-year-old has also been omitted from the Arsenal squad for their training camp in Dubai after returning to the club from the Africa Cup of Nations. Aubameyang came back to Arsenal after being diagnosed with heart lesions after recovering from Covid-19.

The striker subsequently confirmed he had been given the all-clear in a post on Instagram. He wrote, “Hi guys, I came back to London to do some additional checks, and I’m very happy to say that my heart is absolutely fine and I’m completely healthy!! Really appreciate all the messages over the last few days and I’m already back at it.”

Xavi Wants a Striker and a Winger?

Aubameyang is not the only player who could arrive at Barcelona in the final days of the window. Coach Xavi wants the Catalans to bring in a striker and a winger due to problems in attack this season, as reported by Marca.

Barca lost Antoine Griezmann and Lionel Messi before the start of the campaign, have seen Sergio Aguero forced to retire with a heart condition and have seen teenage striker Ansu Fati sidelined with injury once again.

Wolves winger Adama Traore looks set to join the club imminently. The former Barcelona star is set to have a medical on Friday, January 27 before arriving on loan for the rest of the 2021-22 campaign.

Traore has taken a pay cut to join Barcelona which means he can sign without the club exceeding their La Liga salary cap, according to Catalunya Radio. However, Barca will need to make some room on the wage bill before any more players can arrive.

