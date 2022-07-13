Barcelona Confirm Departure of €31 Million Forward

Barcelona have confirmed that 22-year-old winger Francisco Trincao has become the latest player to depart the Camp Nou this summer and has joined Portuguese side Sporting.

Trincao cost Barcelona €31 million in July 2020 when he arrived from Braga but moves on a season-long loan. The Catalan giants confirmed the details in a statement on the club’s official website.

“FC Barcelona and Sporting Clube de Portugal have reached an agreement on the loan of Francisco Trincão until 30 June 2023. The deal includes the option to purchase the player when the loan period expires.”

Barcelona will receive €3m for Trincao now and a further €7m at the end of the season if a series of objectives are met, as reported by Diario Sport. The Catalans also have a buyback clause should Trincao’s move become permanent.



The Portuguese youngster played 43 times in his first season at Barcelona, scoring three goals and giving two assists, before heading off on loan to Wolves for the 2022-23 campaign.

The Premier League side did have the option to sign Trincao permanently but decided against taking it up. Trincao now follows Ferran Jutgla, Dani Alves, Philippe Coutinho, and Clement Lenglet in leaving Barca this summer.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Trincao Talks Sporting Move

Trincao has opened up on his move to Sporting after completing his transfer away from Barcelona. The winger told the club’s official website he is ready for a new challenge back in his homeland.

“I’m really happy to be here, it’s what I’ve been wanting for some time and it’s finally come true. I am here to do my best and help the club to the fullest,” he said. “”I believe that I have grown a lot in recent years and that will help me already this season. I want to continue to evolve and give my best in each training session and in each game. I will give everything for Sporting CP to do the best I can.”

Sporting finished last season as runners-up in the table in Portugal, six points behind champions Porto. The team’s second-placed finish means they will play in the 2022-23 Champions League.

More Exits to Follow?

Trincao’s departures come amid news Barcelona have agreed a deal to bring in winger Raphinha from Leeds United, while Ousmane Dembele will also stay at the club and sign a new two-year deal.

The presence of both wingers means coach Xavi will have a wealth of options out wide next season, particularly as he also has Ferran Torres and Ansu Fati in his first-team squad.

Memphis Depay is also available but speculation is growing that he could be deemed surplus to requirements now. Reporter Gerard Romero has claimed Memphis could be offered to Sevilla as part of a deal to sign center-back Jules Kounde, as reported by Sport.

The defender is valued at around €60 million but Barcelona may be willing to offer a fee of €35-40m and include Memphis, who is into the final year of his Barcelona contract, in the deal.

READ NEXT: Barca Sign Midfielder on 4-Year Deal With €500M Buyout Clause