Barcelona Considering Shock Griezmann Swap Deal: Report

Barcelona is reportedly considering a swap deal that would involve Antoine Griezmann returning to former club Atletico Madrid and midfielder Saul Niguez heading to the Camp Nou.

The potential transfer is said to be at an “intial phase” although both clubs have been considering the possibility of such a deal “for a long time” as it would tick a lot of boxes, according to Mundo Deportivo’s Javier G. Gomara.

Barcelona needs to reduce the wage bill to comply with La Liga restrictions, and coach Ronald Koeman would be willing to sacrifice Griezmann if it means that Lionel Messi’s contract extension can be sealed.

Koeman has said he’s “counting on” Griezmann but has also admitted he’s “worried” about Messi’s future. The Catalans giants reportedly need to cut €200 million from the wage bill to renew Messi.

The Dutchman is also keen to bring in a midfielder after missing out on Georginio Wijnaldum. Saul is keen for a fresh challenge and the swap deal would allow Barca to “significantly lower” its wage bill.

The swap would also suit Atletico as coach Diego Simeone and president Enrique Cerezo would both love to have Griezmann back in Madrid. The forward may also be tempted by a return to a club where he emerged as one of the best players in the world but would have to agree to a pay cut.

Cerezo Talks Up Griezmann Move

Atletico president Cerezo has never hidden his admiration for Griezmann despite seeing the Frenchman leave his club in 2019 and move to Barcelona. He told Cadena SER back in May that he would like to have the World Cup winner back at the Rojiblancos.

“Could he go back to Atlético? He is a magnificent player, hopefully, but I don’t think Barça wants to sell Griezmann,” he said. “I think any team would be crazy to have Griezmann. He had magnificent seasons with us and I think he became a football player at Atlético de Madrid.”

Griezmann has only been at Barcelona for two seasons but hasn’t had quite the impact expected of a player who cost €120 million and will face increased competition for a place next season following the arrivals of Memphis Depay and Sergio Aguero.

Barca Has Option To Sign Saul?

News of Barcelona being interested in Saul is nothing new. The Catalan giants paid Atletico €15 million in 2019 to have first refusal on Saul Niguez, Jose Gimenez and three other academy players, according to ESPN’s Moises Llorens and Rodrigo Faez.

The deal means that if any club makes an offer for any of the players Atletico “must let Barca know immediately. The Spanish champions will then have the right to match the proposal.”

Saul is contracted to Atletico until 2026 and has a release clause set at €150m. The 26-year-old is thought to be keen to move on away from Atletico after falling out of favor at Atletico last season.

Meanwhile, Barca coach Koeman is said to want to bring a box-to-box midfielder and Saul could fit the bill. The Catalans have already offloaded midfielder Carles Alena and Matheus Fernandes this summer, while Miralem Pjanic is reportedly “finalizing” an exit.

There are also doubts over 18-year-old Ilaix Moriba’s future amid a contract standoff which could increase the club’s desire to bring in another midfielder before the start of the new season.

