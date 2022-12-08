Barcelona Could Lose Prolific Teen on Free Transfer: Report

Barcelona have a host of young talent in their first-squad and more in the youth system, with 18-year-old striker Victor Barbera the latest player to catch the eye at the Camp Nou.

Barbera scored the winner for Barcelona Atletic on Wednesday against second-placed Eldense with a stunning finish that highlighted just how an impressive finisher he is despite his tender years.

The teenager now has 13 in total for the season so far. Barbera has scored seven in the UEFA Youth League, including a hat-trick against Bayern Munich, and two in the league for Juvenil A (Barca’s Under-19 side) and four for Rafa Marquez’s Barca Atletic.

Barbera already looks quite the talent but his future is uncertain. The teenager’s contract expires at the end of the season and so far “there has not yet been a meeting to renew it,” according to Albert Roge at Relevo.

Securing Barbera’s future may also tricky be. Indeed Roge notes that “everything indicates that it will not be easy” because the striker has already shown off his prowess and attracted admirers. If an agreement can’t be found than Barcelona will lose Barbera to free agency.

Barbera Talks Barca Chances

Barbera has spoken about his current role at the club and is happy to be having chances with Barca Atletic. The striker also admitted that he is learning a lot from working with older players.

“I’m a little surprised, I’m a Juvenil A player, but I’m learning a lot with them. I’m feeling more and more comfortable, both with the group and on the pitch,” he told Roge. “It’s a day-to-day job, I’m happy with the opportunities. You have to keep going because one day they come in, and another day they don’t.”

Barbera will hope that if he can continue to impress he could catch Xavi’s eye. The striker has already been called up to first-team training this season which allowed the coach to take a check on his progress.

Barca’s financial sitution means bringing in new players is tricky which may also help Barbera’s chances of making the breakthrough. He’ll need no reminding that teenagers such as Alejandro Balde, Pedri, and Gavi are already regulars under Xavi.

Contract Renewal Talks Planned?

Meanwhile, Barcelona may decide to hasten talks over Barbera’s future, particularly after his latest goal which will not have gone unnoticed by any potential admirers.

Barbera reports that “in the coming weeks” the club will meet to “assess his future” and decide whether he will stay at the club. Barca do want to keep hold of the youngster but will need to reach an agreement that suits both parties.

Barbera will know there’s plenty of attacking talent in the Barcelona first team right now but also space for some more. Memphis Depay is out of contract at the end of the season, while Robert Lewandowski is 34 and heading towards the end of his career.

