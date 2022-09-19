Barcelona Could Sign Real Madrid Forward on Free Transfer: Report

Barcelona famously missed out on signing Marco Asensio for just €4.5 million in 2014 and saw the talented forward end up leaving Real Mallorca for Real Madrid instead.

However, Barcelona don’t appear to have lost interest in the forward and are keeping tabs on his current situation. Asensio is out of contract in 2023 and could be set to leave the Santiago Bernabeu on a free transfer.

The Catalans are “very attentive” to his situation are appreciate his talent and versatility, as reported by Mundo Deportivo. Barca also feel he still has a “long career ahead of him” as he is still just 26.

Asensio is currently struggling for minutes at Real Madrid and is behind the likes of attackers Karim Benzema, Fede Valverde, Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes in the pecking order.

The forward has already made his frustrations clear this season. Asensio was spotted kicking a cool box and throwing a water bottle after he was not brought on as a substitute in Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Real Mallorca.

Barcelona may also be helped as Asensio’s agent, Jorge Mendes, possesses a good relationship with club president Joan Laporta.

