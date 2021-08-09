Dani Alves Responds To Messi’s Tearful Barcelona Goodbye

Former Barcelona star Dani Alves has sent a message to ex-teammate Lionel Messi following his shock departure from the Camp Nou after 21 years with the Catalan giants.

Messi took time during his emotional farewell press conference on Sunday at the Camp Nou to congratulate Alves for winning an Olympic gold medal win with Brazil at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

The win handed Alves the 44th title of his career and Messi added that he was keen to emulate the Brazilian’s achievements. He said, “I am a winner, I want to keep competing. I want to finish the last years of my career competing and winning trophies. I am close to Dani Alves in trophy count, I am going to fight to equal or surpass him.”

Alves has now responded with a post on Instagram and said he would be happy to see his former Barcelona teammate finish his career with more silverware.

“The greatest of all, you can surpass me whenever you want, it will be one more assistance for you. After my girl, my best pair. Thank you for everything you gave us, thank you for sharing so much and thank you for letting me be part of your story. What an honor to be able to accompany your evolution closely and thanks to Sylvinho Campos for connecting us,” he wrote. “Leo Messi keep making history wherever you go…. Here will be a CRAZY always at your command and for all moments, especially for the less good!”

Alves ‘Very Sorry’ For Barcelona and Messi

Alves has already spoken about Messi’s exit from Barcelona while in Tokyo for the Olympics and admitted he was sorry for the Argentine and the club, as reported by Diario Sport.

“I am very sorry for Messi and Barça. Now is not a good time for either side. I think Barça will not be the same because Barça with Messi is one thing, and Barça without Messi is another,” he said. “But Barça will continue to be Barça and Messi will continue to be Messi. It’s a new challenge for Messi and for Barça, but I think challenges make you better most of the time, because they force you out of your comfort zone.”

Alves and Messi enjoyed a brilliant partnership at Barcelona before the Brazilian left for Juventus in 2016. The full-back spent a year with the Serie A side before heading to Paris Saint-Germain, the club Messi is expected to join next.

Messi Still In Barcelona

Messi’s departure has prompted huge speculation about his future. PSG fans have been spotted out in force in the French capital hoping to be able to welcome the Argentine to the club.

However, the 34-year-old is still yet to travel to the French capital and remains in Barcelona for now, as reported by ESPN’s Julien Maynard.

Talks between Messi and the French side are continuing but there is no full agreement yet. Still, there is “optimism” a deal can be done to secure the Argentine who is expected to sign a two-year deal.

A move to PSG would see Messi reunited with former Barca teammate Neymar as well as Argentina international colleagues including Angel Di Maria and Leandro Parades.

