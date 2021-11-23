Lionel Messi Admits He’s Surprised By Barcelona Decision

Lionel Messi has admitted he was surprised to see former teammate Dani Alves return to Barcelona but thinks the 38-year-old Brazil international will be a good signing for the Catalan giants.

The former captain spoke to Marca about Barcelona and thinks the return of Dani Alves and new coach Xavi will be especially important to the crop of youngsters currently in the first team at the Camp Nou.

“The truth is that his return surprised me, especially at this moment. I think he can be a good addition, just as in the case of Xavi, he can be important for the youngsters. He is going to help them grow because he is a winner and transmits a lot,” he said. “He will do that to the youngsters, both in games and in training. Because he is also going to contribute a lot off the pitch with his daily work, commitment and the desire that he always has to win.”

Alves has returned for a second spell with Barcelona on a free transfer after leaving Brazilian side Sao Paulo. The defender has signed a contract until the end of the season but is not eligible to play for the team until January 2022.

Messi Backing Barcelona To Bounce Back

Messi also spoke about Barcelona’s future and thinks the team can bounce back after a tough start to the season. Barca have already been beaten three times in La Liga and fired Ronald Koeman after a 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano.

Xav has since been installed as coach and Messi is confident the team can improve and jump up the table as the 2021-22 season progresses.

“Yes, obviously. I always want the best for Barcelona. I’m a fan even though I’m not playing there now. And I have colleagues and friends there within the team,” he said. “I want them them to do well. It is true that in LaLiga they’ve dropped many points, but there is still a lot more to play for and I have no doubt that Barcelona will get themselves back up the table.”

Xavi won his first La Liga match in charge against Espanyol which has moved the team into seventh but still 10 points behind leaders Real Madrid after 13 matches.

Messi Talks Barcelona’s UCL Hopes

Barcelona and Xavi now face a crucial game in the Champions League against Benfica on Tuesday, November 23. A victory will secure the Catalans’ place in the last 16 but defeat is likely to mean an early exit from Europe’s top competition.

Messi was asked for his thoughts on Barca’s hopes of winning the Champions League and said that although the club is going through a transition period they can’t be completely ruled out following the change in management.

“Barcelona are going through a stage of reconstruction with a team in which there are many young players,” he explained. “Today I think there are better teams than Barcelona, but, although they give that impression now, that does not mean that later they will not be able to fight because we must take into account the arrival of Xavi [Hernandez], the renewed enthusiasm and the power to recover some players that they do not have now.”

Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain team will also be hoping to book their place in the knockout stages in their next Champions League fixture on Wednesday, November 24. The French side can confirm qualification with a win over Manchester City but will also go through if Club Brugge.

