Barcelona Star’s Injury ‘More Serious Than Expected’: Report

Barcelona have a tough decision to make on center-back Ronald Araujo after losing the 23-year-old defender to a thigh injury while on international duty with Uruguay.

Araujo was taken off in the first minute of Uruguay’s friendly against Iran and has already left the national team and returned to Barcelona for tests. The Catalans have now confirmed the nature of the defender’s injury.

“Test were also conducted on Ronald Araujo and he has an avulsion fracture of the adductor longus tendon in his right thigh,” read a club statement. “He is going to be out of action until the injury heals.”

The defender’s injury is “more serious than expected” and Barcelona are now studying whether he requires surgery to correct the problem, as reported by Relevo.

Barcelona will be aware that any surgical intervention could rule Araujo out of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. The tournament is due to start on November 20. Uruguay have been drawn to play Portugal, Ghana and the Korea Republic in Group H.

Expert Gives Opinion On Araujo Injury

Araujo is likely to miss at least six weeks even if he does not go under the knife, according to Dr Ferran Abat Gonzalez. The specialist in sports traumatology and orthopedic surgery has offered his opinion in an interview with Mundo Deportivo.

“We have treated these injuries and they usually last six weeks, although if it is a small injury, it can heal in just four weeks,” he said. “According to the statement, Araujo has an adductor tendon avulsion. If it is an adductor injury, recovery times can be shortened, but if it really is an adductor avulsion, it is an injury that requires surgery, which would force him to spend under the knife and he would miss the World Cup.”

If Araujo does undergo surgery it is therefore likely that he may not play for Barcelona again until 2022. La Liga will pause while the World Cup takes place, and Barca will not return to action until Saturday, December 31st against Osasuna.

The defender’s injury will be of huge concern to coach Xavi. Araujo has installed himself as a key piece in Barca’s backline and can play either at center-back or at right-back if required.

Costly International Break For Barca

The international break has certainly been costly for Barca. Jules Kounde has also picked up a problem while playing for France and has been ruled out by the Catalan giants.

“Tests on Saturday morning have confirmed that Jules Kounde has a biceps femoris injury in his left hamstring,” a club statement confirmed. “As a result he is unavailable for selection until he recovers.”

Dutch duo Frenkie de Jong and Memphis Depay have also returned to Barcelona after being released by the Netherlands national team, while Ousmane Dembele has also picked up a knock.

France boss Didier Deschamps told a news conference the forward “has calf discomfort” and will train separately ahead of his team’s Nations League match against Denmark on Sunday, September 25.

