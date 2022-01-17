Barcelona Defender Needs Surgery, Could Miss 3 Months: Report

Barcelona have confirmed that French center-back Samuel Umtiti is set for a spell on the sidelines after fracturing a toe in training that will require surgery this week.

“The first team player Samuel Umtiti took a blow to his right foot in training on Monday and has fractured his fifth metatarsal bone,” read a club statement. “The player will undergo surgery on Tuesday with Doctor Antoni Dalmau and with the Club’s medical services supervising. Another press release will be issued when the surgery has taken place.”

The Catalan giants are yet confirm how much time Umtiti will miss but early reports suggest he may be set for a lengthy spell out. Xavi sole at Mundo Deportivo has reported the defender “could be out for three months.”

Javier Miguel at Diario AS adds that the injury is similar to the one new teammate Ferran Torres sustained before sealing his move to Barcelona from Manchester City.

Torres fracturing his foot playing for Spain in the Nations League in October 2021 and did not feature again until he made his debut for Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup in January 2022.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!