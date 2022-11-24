Barcelona Defender Reveals His New Nickname For Gavi

Barcelona midfielder Gavi is still only 18 but has been busy making history and stealing plenty of headlines while playing for Spain at World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The teenager was on target in Spain’s opening 7-0 win over Costa Rica, becoming the youngest player ever to score for La Roja at a World Cup in the process. Gavi is also the youngest player to score a World Cup goal since Brazil legend Pele back in 1958.

1 – At 18 years and 110 days, Pablo Gavi is the youngest player to score in the World Cup since Pele's 🇧🇷 brace against Sweden in June 1958 (17 years and 249 days). Star. pic.twitter.com/p43rXs1QDJ — OptaJose (@OptaJose) November 23, 2022

Barcelona defender Alejandro Balde is with Gavi in the Spain squad and has revealed he has a new nickname for the midfielder following his exploits against Costa Rica, as reported by Catalunya Radio.

“It’s a spectacle to see Gavi play,” he said after the match. “Yesterday we made fun of him and I call him Gavi-Pelé, because of the record. I’m very happy for him.”

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Gavi Will Become ‘Star of Football’

Gavi’s goal and MVP performance for Spain against Costa Rica drew plenty of praise. Manager Luis Enrique was happy to talk about the Barcelona teen after the match and made it clear just how highly he rates Gavi, as reported by Eurosport.

“I hope he’s going to play better every time and trying to be aggressive with and without ball,” he said. “He’s unique, very different because he’s 18 now, but he has the personality of an experienced player. It is a pleasure to play with the boy, because he is a boy. He needs a bit of calm sometimes but we are very happy to have him in the team. I think he’s going to be one of the stars of football.”

The midfielder only celebrated his 18th birthday back in August but is already a key player for club and country. His partnership with Pedri in midfield for Spain and Barcelona had also drawn comparions with legendary duo Andres Iniesta and Xavi.

Gavi Reacts To Historic Goal

Gavi also spoke out after netting his first World Cup and admitted that scoring and making history was beyond his wildest dreams.

“It’s the best of my dreams, I never imagined this,” said Gavi. “I’m delighted to be achieving this.” he said. “I’m very happy to win it and delighted to be MVP. We played a great game, well done everyone. Pedri and I are very good friends off the pitch and on the pitch there is not much to say, he’s a spectacular player and it’s very easy to play alongside him.”

Spain’s performance will have raised optimism that La Roja can go all the way in Qatar. Luis Enrique’s squad is packed full of Barcelona players with Eric Garcia, Pedri, Ferran Torres, Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Ansu Fati also in Qatar.

La Roja’s next game is an intriguing clash against Germany. Hansi Flick’s side suffered a shock defeat to Japan in their opening match of the tournament and will be desperate to bounce back against Spain.

READ NEXT: Xavi Tells Barcelona To Sign €20 Million ‘Little Boss’: Report